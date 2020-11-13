After local labor unions unsuccessfully fought county approval of the company’s twin 22-story buildings in Pentagon City and Crystal City, Amazon pledged $20 million toward the county’s affordable-housing fund.

The new donations represent a deepening commitment to the region, company officials said.

“It’s an understatement to say how excited we are about the progress we’ve made and how proud we are to be part of National Landing,” Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in a news release.

“To mark this milestone, Amazon is pleased to announce that we will donate $9 million to help support a broad range of local community organizations that make up the fabric of the diverse, vibrant region we now call home,” he said.

Amazon chose its Arlington site in 2018, providing an economic boon for the region that several other states and local governments tried to capture during a competition to woo the company with tax subsidies and other incentives. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Last year, Virginia’s General Assembly approved state tax incentives of up to $750 million over the next 15 years to help Amazon build its site. With construction well underway, employees are expected to begin working there in 2023.

Local nonprofit groups said they are grateful for Amazon’s interest in helping low-income residents in the area, particularly at a time when evictions are expected to rise after a state moratorium expires at the end of the year.

A third of the $9 million will go to four legal-service providers, including the Legal Aid Justice Center and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the company said.

Groups working to help military families, small businesses and environmental sustainability efforts will split $3.5 million.

An additional $1 million will be dedicated to groups working to improve racial equity in the region, while another $1 million will go to community health organizations.

Samuel L. Kelly Jr., chief executive of the nonprofit Bridges to Independence, said Amazon’s donation will allow his organization to help families living in poverty.