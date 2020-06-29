“Access to talent was one of the key factors in our search for a second headquarters — and we are very happy with the caliber of the talent we’ve been able to hire in Arlington and the DMV region,” said Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy. “We look forward to continuing to develop Virginia as a tech and innovation hub over the next decade.”

The new employees will work on several Amazon businesses, including FireTV, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime and Alexa. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Another 4oo who work for contractors at Amazon’s headquarters have also been hired but none of the new workers, whether engineers or security guards, have yet shown up to work. That’s because Amazon’s offices, including the company’s temporary space in Crystal City, are shut down until Oct. 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said the company does not immediately have a count of how many of its hires are local residents.

Amazon is advertising another 450 jobs in Arlington at the moment and has 16,000 full or part-time employees at other sites in Virginia.

The construction of the company’s second headquarters is now past the pile-driving phase. Employees are expected to move into the 2.1 million square feet in the new 22-story towers in 2023. A second building nearby, which occupies 10 acres in Pentagon City, is in the design phase.

Amazon chose Arlington as a headquarters site in November, 2018 after a nationwide search. (The company originally planned to split a 50,000-employee headquarters between Arlington and Long Island City in New York, but withdrew from New York several months later.)

The retail giant promised to bring high-paying jobs to the region and to build an environmentally sensitive, community-oriented workforce and workspace.

