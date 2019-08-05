American Legion Post 139 in Arlington is on a path to become apartments for veterans. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

A project to turn an American Legion post in Arlington County into a center that will include apartments for military veterans has received a $1.5 million boost from the family foundation of retired real estate developer Ron Terwilliger, the nonprofit group handling the redevelopment announced Monday.

The Terwilliger Family Foundation contribution will help turn the American Legion Post 139 site in Virginia Square into 160 apartments and a 6,000-square-foot facility for the organization serving military veterans, the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing said in a news release.

Located near George Mason University’s Arlington campus, the Washington Boulevard center will house programs for financial literacy, workforce development and student tutoring, the partnership said.

The $72 million overhaul is scheduled to break ground next spring, with military veterans getting priority placement in half of the new apartments when it’s complete, the partnership said.

The complex will be called Lucille and Bruce Terwilliger Place, after Ron Terwilliger’s parents, the group said. Terwilliger, an Arlington native, is the former chief executive of Trammell Crow Residential, among the largest developers of multifamily housing in the United States.

