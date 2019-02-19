Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill unveiled a $4.4 billion budget proposal Tuesday that reflects a slow, tentative return to economic stability for Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction.

The spending plan leaves the property tax rate unchanged and includes modest raises for county employees. It doesn’t fund police body cameras or some other long-awaited initiatives.

Hill told the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors that the county has finally begun to see signs of growth after the 2008 Great Recession and later federal spending cuts left much of the Washington region reeling.

Home values are rebounding, the unemployment rate has fallen to 2.2 percent, and office vacancy rates have dipped below 15 percent for the first time in six years.

But with the local effects of the recent federal government shutdown still unknown and rising interest rates a potential setback for local businesses, Hill said, the county must tread lightly as it seeks to fund its schools, road improvements and public safety.

“The future looks very bright,” Hill said. “We just have to live within our means.”

Hill proposed consolidating some county services into fewer buildings, restructuring debt and keeping the real estate tax rate at $1.15 per $100 of assessed value.

At the same time, the county would transfer $2.3 billion to the public school system, fully granting a school board request for $86.5 million to fund raises for teachers and other school employees that school officials say would average 6.2 percent.

Hill’s budget also would direct $38 million toward raises for the county’s roughly 12,000 employees through 1 percent across-the-board increases, plus another 2 percent to 2.25 percent for merit raises, step increases and raises based on longevity.

Another $26 million would go toward Metrorail service, while $27 million would help staff a planned police station for the Lorton area, combat opioid addiction and fund a jail diversion program for mentally ill offenders.

Hill said those numbers may change when county officials begin to better understand the economic impact of the 35-day shutdown, which affected roughly 24,000 federal workers who live in Fairfax, plus dozens of government contracting firms.

“Thirty days of folks staying home and not spending in the county will have an impact,” Hill said, adding that those effects are likely to be felt more deeply next year.

The board seemed mostly pleased about the spending plan, which would mean an average increase of $149 to homeowners’ annual tax bills when higher property values are considered. But several supervisors expressed concerns about not giving county workers a heftier pay increase.

“It’s not as dire as some of the budgets we’ve had to deal with, but obviously we still have some work to do,” said Supervisor John W. Foust (D-Dranseville), noting that county workers earning $14.83 per hour would see only a 10-cent hourly increase.

Union leaders, too, said they were expecting better raises. Under a compensation funding formula adopted by the board in 2014, the across-the-board increase this year should be 2.5 percent, according to the Service Employees International Union local, more than twice what Hill has budgeted.

Kevin Hickerson, president of the Fairfax Education Association, said school custodians, teacher’s aides and other lower-paid workers also would see pay increases of only 1 percent.

“Those support employees are just as essential,” Hickerson said. “We need to make sure they’re also able to live and work in the county.”

Hill said there is simply not enough money for higher raises.

Supervisor Jeff C. McKay (D-Lee) lamented that the budget doesn’t fund police body cameras, a $6 million annual expense that is part of ongoing public safety reforms.

“It’s been a priority of this board for a while,” McKay said. “As we move forward, that’s certainly an area that I’m going to be paying particular attention to.”

The board will hold public hearings on the advertised budget and property tax rate in April before adopting a final spending plan May 7.

