In this Sept. 21, 2017, photo, Republican Bob Thomas and Democrat Joshua Cole, candidates for the 28th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, are photographed following a debate at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va. (Mike Morones/Free Lance-Star/AP)

A federal appeals court has declined to stop a Virginia Republican from being sworn into the House of Delegates Wednesday over a mistake that threw an extremely close election into question.

The decision came just two hours before the convening of the legislature, where Republicans hold a narrow majority in both chambers after November’s elections.

Republican Robert Thomas beat Democrat Joshua Cole in Northern Virginia’s 28th District by 73 votes. But errors in voting data meant hundreds of people were assigned to the wrong legislative district. Four Democratic voters sued for Thomas to be blocked from taking office while a special election is held.

A federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia concluded that the mistakes made in voter data and by pollworkers on Election Day, while unfortunate, did not appear so widespread that Thomas should be blocked from taking his seat. The Democratic voters appealed to the Fourth Circuit.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed unanimously, without explaining their decision.

“We are disappointed with the ruling and will assess our legal options after we review the opinion,” House Democratic Caucus Communications Director Katie Baker said in a statement. “This election, as The Washington Post editorial board has noted, is irreparably tainted.”

A spokesman for House Republicans did not immediately return a request for comment.

At least 86 voters who should have voted in the 28th district were instead given ballots for the 88th. And at least 61 people voted in the 28th who should have been given ballots for the 88th district.

The Virginia NAACP weighed in Tuesday, arguing in a court filing that letting the election results stand “will deny African American voters an opportunity to elect their candidate of choice.”

Fredricksburg is nearly a quarter black, and two heavily Democratic precincts in the city were affected by the mistake.

State officials, the state NAACP contended, “acted willfully to diminish the voices of District 28’s African American voters.”

Michael Matheson of the firm ThompsonMcMullan, representing local election officials, responded in his own filing that there was not “even a scintilla of evidence” of any willful attempt to disenfranchise voters, “much less one that is racially motivated.”

One of the plaintiffs, D.D. Lecky, said in court filings that when she tried to vote for Cole on Election Day and pointed to a map in her Fredricksburg polling place that showed she lived in the 28th district, officials then took the map down. But she told reporters last week that she thought that decision was made out of genuine belief that the map was wrong, not maliciousness.

Republicans now hold a 51 to 49 seat majority in the House of Delegates. Democrat Shelly Simonds announced Wednesday morning that she would not seek a recount in a race that was decided by drawing a name from a bowl, clearing the way for Republican David Yancey to take his seat.

