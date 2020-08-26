The County Board voted Tuesday to open five satellite sites. The two new ones are Aurora Hills Senior Center, 735 18th St. South, and Langston Brown Community Center, 2121 N Culpeper St. Sites that also were used in past years are Madison Community Center, 3829 N Stafford St.; and Walter Reed Community Center, 2909 16th St. South. The county also is leasing a vacant, ground-level storefront at 2200 Clarendon Blvd. in Courthouse Plaza to replace a polling place at 2100 Clarendon Blvd., where some voters waited as much as 90 minutes to vote ahead of the 2016 election.
Early voting will begin Sept. 18 at the Courthouse Plaza site. The remaining locations will be open Oct. 17 through Oct. 31. Hours of operation for the satellite locations will be posted on the county government website.
Mail-in ballots will be available Sept. 18. Information on the application process can be found online here.