Matt de Ferranti (D) left, and incumbent John Vihstadt (I) prepare for a candidate debate as they vie for an Arlington County Board seat. (Patricia Sullivan/TWP)

Despite drenching rain through the morning, Northern Virginia voters jammed the polls Tuesday, arriving by foot and vehicles, pushing wheelchairs and walkers, negotiating steps on crutches and steering strollers, voting with a determination not seen for several election cycles.

Arlington County and the city of Alexandria, two inside-the-Beltway communities just across the Potomac River from Washington, reported record-breaking turnout for a non-presidential election. By 4 p.m., about 50 percent of voters cast a ballot in Arlington County, with another 15 to 17 percent to come from absentees; neighboring Alexandria reported a 55 percent combined turnout.

“It’s a whole different level of intensity,” said Anna Leider, Alexandria’s voter registrar, noting that absentee voting was significantly higher than last year, and even people in the hospital who might have skipped voting in the past sought special deliveries of a ballot, despite the additional paperwork that required of them. “For the past couple weeks, the phones have been ringing nonstop.”

Some 12,555 Arlingtonians voted early and in-person with more than 7,000 absentee ballots returned by mail, said voter registrar Linda Lindberg. That’s “definitely a record absentee turnout” for a non-presidential year, she said.

Voters seemed primarily focused on sending a message to Congress and the president.

“I am pretty incensed at the rhetoric that came out from not only [President] Trump but the whole Republican party,” said Claire Downing, 30, a Muslim who was voting at Arlington’s Key Scohol. “Given the anti-immigrant animus and the anti-Muslim animus I wanted to make some changes and I think it’s important to send a message out there.”

Michael Scotch, 54, a logistics business owner who voted at Alexandria’s Lyles Crouch Traditional Academy, said that although he is a “fading Republican,” he voted a mostly Democratic ticket Tuesday.

“It’s a Trump protest vote,” he said, intended as a check on the president’s power. A self-described social moderate and fiscal conservative, Scotch said he has become concerned abou the “chaos” and “lack of civility” that has overtaken politics.

In addition to Senate and Congressional races, Arlington voters were choosing a County Board member in a race that pitted incumbent John Vihstat, 66, a Republican who has thrice run as an independent, against newcomer Matt de Ferranti, 45, a Democrat in the strongly Democratic suburb.

Vihstadt, first elected in 2014 as a vocal critic of several high-cost capital projects, emphasized his impact during this year’s campaign.

His 2014 races, first in a special election and then for a regular four-year term, prompted the board to end the Columbia Pike streetcar and his criticism of the Long Bridge Aquatics Center and the $1 million bus stop contributed to the county’s trimming of the cost of that construction. He has continued to be a watchdog on spending issues and pushed through the hiring of an independent auditor who reports to the board.

De Ferranti, who sought to ride a “blue wave” of Democratic voters to victory, positioned himself during the campaign as a candidate in the mold of Arlington County’s long Democratic tradition, committed to building infrastructure for the future while paying attention to quality of life for residents.

He criticized Vihstadt for of lacking “urgency” on a number of issues, including improving mass transit for Columbia Pike and housing affordability.

The candidates differed little in policy positions, both supporting more strenuous efforts to attract businesses to the 26-square-mile suburb, and the need to find more money for the county’s schools and affordable housing needs.

Both expressed caution about the possibility of Amazon locating its second headquarters in the county (Arlington is one of 20 finalists for the development) and pledged to make public which local and state incentives were being offered as part of a “conversation” with residents if an Arlington site is chosen.

Donors gave each candidate more than $200,000, according to the latest campaign contribution numbers.

De Ferranti’s biggest donation, other than the $37,000 he gave his own campaign, came from the Leaders in Education Fund, an organization associated with Teach for America, which kicked in $30,850. De Ferranti worked for that group after college graduation. Vihstadt’s biggest donation was $5,000 from Arlington firefighters.

All four bond referendum questions were expected to pass: one for $74.6 million for Metro and other transit, pedestrian and road projects; another for $29.3 million for construction costs for parks and recreation; a third, for $37 million, for capital projects in the county such as rebuilding Fire Station 8, fixing libraries and community centers; and the last for $103 million for school construction.

In the sole School Board race, incumbent Barbara Kanninen faced perennial candidate Audrey Clement.

Other Northern Virginia races

Congressman Don Beyer (D) was seeking re-election to his third term over Republican Thomas Oh in a district that includes Arlington, Alexandria and part of Fairfax County.

In Alexandria, nine candidates sought the six City Council seats, which come open once every three years. Vice mayor Justin Wilson (D) ran unopposed for the mayor’s job.

The council will be significantly younger and more diverse when members take their seats in January, because Timothy Lovain, 70, did not run for reelection, and Paul Smedberg, 57, and Willie Bailey, 54, lost in the June primary.

Seeking to represent city residents were six Democrats, two Republicans and an independent. The Democrats are: Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, 33, a nonprofit entrepreneur; Canek Aguirre, 33, a first-generation Mexican American who is former president of the Tenant and Workers United board; incumbent John Taylor Chapman, 37, who works for Fairfax County schools and owns an African American-centric tour in Alexandria; Amy Jackson, 47, former teacher and civic activist; incumbent Redella “Del” Pepper, 80, who has been in office since 1985 and who focuses on the elderly, the West End and environmental issues; and Mo Seifeldein, an attorney and Sudanese immigrant.

Republicans Michael Clinkscale, 52, a lawyer and former military contractor; and Kevin Dunne, 25, a salesman, as well as independent Mark Shiffer, 46, a former technology executive, also sought election.

Alexandria School Board’s nine winners are elected from three geographically based districts, with three winners in each area.

In the easternmost District A, the candidates were Marc B. Solomon, W. Christopher Harris, Michelle M. Rief, Jacinta E. Greene, Christopher A. Suarez, and incumbent William E. “Bill” Campbell.

In the central District B, candidates were: incumbent Cynthia (Cindy) Anderson, Jewelyn Cosgrove, incumbent Margaret Lorber, incumbent Veronica Nolan and Abigail Downs Wacek.

In District C, which covers the western area of the city, the candidates were Meagan Alderton, incumbent Ramee Gentry, John Lennon, Dianara Saget and Heather Thornton.