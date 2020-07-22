The question of storm water improvements has been somewhat controversial in Arlington, as home and business owners in some North Arlington areas affected by recent floods have pushed hard for the projects, while some others have questioned why the whole county should pay for investments in those wealthy neighborhoods.
The County Board, which has discussed the issue several times, voted unanimously to move the bond question to the ballot.
The $53 million schools bond would pay for maintenance projects and kitchen renovations at Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Williamsburg Middle School and Wakefield High School.
The cost of Metro borne by the county is also going up; that and local road and pedestrian improvements are bundled together in a $29.9 million bond request. There are additional questions about whether to issue $7.5 million in bonds for fire station, courthouse complex and other building improvements, and a $3.6 million bond request for parks maintenance.