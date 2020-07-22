Arlington voters will decide in November whether to allow the county to issue $144.5 million worth of bonds to pay for storm water, school and transportation projects, the County Board agreed Tuesday night.

The $51 million storm water bonds would pay for improvements in handling storm water, water quality and other capital maintenance projects. They would be issued over several years based on project needs.

The question of storm water improvements has been somewhat controversial in Arlington, as home and business owners in some North Arlington areas affected by recent floods have pushed hard for the projects, while some others have questioned why the whole county should pay for investments in those wealthy neighborhoods.

The County Board, which has discussed the issue several times, voted unanimously to move the bond question to the ballot.

The $53 million schools bond would pay for maintenance projects and kitchen renovations at Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Williamsburg Middle School and Wakefield High School.

The cost of Metro borne by the county is also going up; that and local road and pedestrian improvements are bundled together in a $29.9 million bond request. There are additional questions about whether to issue $7.5 million in bonds for fire station, courthouse complex and other building improvements, and a $3.6 million bond request for parks maintenance.