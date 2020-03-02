Gutshall was elected to the board in 2017 and has been a champion of providing “missing middle” housing.
“Posting this message is heartbreakingly difficult,” Renee Gutshall wrote on Facebook. “Erik, my sweet and wonderful husband, is hospitalized and being treated for a brain tumor. We hope that you will keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through treatment over the coming weeks. Words cannot express how much your friendship, support and love mean to me, our children and Erik right now.”
Within an hour, more than 100 people had commented on the post.