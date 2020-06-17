County Manager Mark Schwartz set aside $1.05 million in his capital improvements proposal for the cameras, data storage, upgrades to squad-car cameras and courtroom video.

“My decision to propose the program now is prompted by the recent events in our country where we saw yet another example of the brutal murder of an unarmed black civilian by a police department,” Schwartz said in a statement.

Schwartz and Arlington Police Chief Jay Farr have faced questions from residents and reporters over the assignment of about 50 county police officers to render mutual-aid assistance to the U.S. Park Police on June 1 at Lafayette Square.

The officers were part of the initial surge of police who, with little warning, shoved demonstrators off H Street NW in advance of President Trump’s walk to St. John’s Church for a photo opportunity. Other police fired gas canisters and stun grenades at the fleeing crowd.

Schwartz and Farr have said they believed the officers were there to help with crowd control in advance of a new security fence being installed. When Schwartz realized the police were being used for a political event, he said, he recalled them to Arlington.

The equipment is expected to be bought and put to use by January, Schwartz said.

The purchase of body cameras for police has come up before in this urban suburb. The police finished a pilot study of the cameras in 2015 and recommended buying them, but for the past five years, Schwartz has not included the request in his recommendation to the County Board.

This year, given the unpredictable impact of the coronavirus on local government budgets, Schwartz proposed a one-year $277.5 million capital improvement budget instead of the normal 10-year plan.

It focuses on projects underway, those required by law and storm-water infrastructure, as well as the body-camera project. Schwartz said he will ask for a $91.895 million bond referendum for critical needs that voters will consider during the November election.

County Board Chair Libby Garvey (D) said she expects the body-camera proposal to pass and predicted it will not be too long before Arlington also has a civilian review board with oversight of the police.

She said tight budgets and mixed conclusions about the impact of body cameras had kept the board from going forward in the past.

“A lot of research showed body-worn cameras don’t help very much to modify police behavior,” Garvey said. “We were always on the fence. We felt at the time the best thing to do was invest in training and hire the best people.

