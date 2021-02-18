County schools would get just $5.1 million more than last year, for a total transfer of $529.7 million. County employees would get a one-time bonus of $500, though Schwartz said he also will ask the county board to approve raises if the county receives $46 million it expects from a $1.9 trillion relief package being considered in Congress.

AD

AD

With hotels, restaurants and other retail businesses struggling under Virginia’s coronavirus shutdown restrictions, the county’s tax revenue is projected to increase by an anemic one-tenth of a percent, leaving little room for additional spending, Schwartz said.

But he predicted that ongoing coronavirus vaccinations will eventually lead to an economic rebound, with retail businesses fully operational by July of 2022.

“The main priority of my budget is to get us through the pandemic,” Schwartz told the county board during a virtual budget presentation Thursday.

County officials across the region have been balancing the needs of their communities against hopes that an economic recovery is on the horizon.

AD

Earlier this week, Prince William County Executive Christopher E. Martino proposed a budget that also froze the residential property tax rate, at $1.125 per $100 of assessed value. Martino’s proposal would boost revenue by imposing a cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack, and increase school funding by $34.6 million.

AD

Alexandria City Manager Mark B. Jinks on Tuesday proposed shaving two cents off the residential tax rate, to $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, while increasing spending for storm water management infrastructure improvements and the redevelopment of the former Landmark Mall site.

In Loudoun County last week, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet proposed reducing the residential tax rate by three cents, to $1.035 per $100 of assessed value, restoring a $60 million reserve fund for pandemic-related expenses and increasing school funding by $97 million.

AD

Schwartz said Arlington will soon benefit from Amazon Inc.’s second headquarters in the county, which is expected to create thousands of local jobs in coming years. (Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post.)

Arlington has learned from the pandemic to operate more efficiently, which will allow the county to cut costs in the near term, Schwartz said.

AD

For example, the police department has been responding to 911 calls remotely, instead of from inside the emergency communications center. Additionally, the sheriff’s office has been conducting remote roll calls every day instead of requiring deputies to come in, he said.

“That saves us some amount of money,” Schwartz said.

AD

Those extra funds will allow the county to help Arlington residents who are either out of work or facing eviction because of the pandemic, he said.

A proposed $17.5 million contingency fund would go toward rental assistance, coronavirus vaccine distribution, food assistance and aid to local businesses.