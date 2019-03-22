Jefferson Davis Highway is seen from the roadside just before Occoquan Road in Woodbridge, Va., on July 10, 2015. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post)

Arlington County, which has been stymied in its long-sought efforts to change the name of Jefferson Davis Highway, can ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to do so and does not need the approval of the state legislature, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in an advisory opinion Friday.

The opinion could break the logjam over the name of the road, also known as Route 1, which runs from the Potomac River, south through Crystal City and to Alexandria.

The strongly Democratic Northern Virginia communities have long deplored the name, which honors the president of the Confederacy.

Last year, Alexandria renamed the portion of the road that runs through its borders to Richmond Highway.

But state law says that while cities can decide what to call roads, counties cannot alter names set by the legislature. And the Republican-controlled General Assembly has resisted previous efforts that would allow a name change.

Herring, in a response to a request by state Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria), said a statute change in 2012 allows counties to request a change from the transportation board, which is appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

His opinion, dated Thursday but issued Friday, said if the county requests the name change, the transportation board has the power to change it.

Arlington County Boad chair Christian Dorsey (D) said he thinks the board will make that request quickly.

“It’s long been our stated intent and we value highly our ability to name the streets and roads of Arlington County,” Dorsey said, and cited the importance of the road’s name being consistent in both Arlington and Alexandria. “I’ll have to discuss this with the other board members but this gives us the ability to move forward.”

Levine, who represents the area, said in a press release that the County Board, despite its support, had previously expressed concerns about the legal ramifications of a name change without going through the General Assembly. This opinion lays those concerns to rest, he said.

“It’s 2019. The vast majority of Northern Virginians no longer wants to honor the Confederacy or Jefferson Davis,” said Levine.

The name change has long been on the Arlington County Board’s list of legislative priorities. The commonwealth itself made a point of its “inclusivity” when it pitched itself to Amazon nearly two years ago, and the name of the highway, which passes by some of the buildings that the online giant will occupy later this year in Crystal City, has been a potential embarassment to the region.

The attorney general’s opinion also comes as Northam is in the midst of a listening tour to African American communities in Virginia, after he and Herring both admitted in February that they, as young men, had worn blackface to parties. That scandal led to calls for Northam to resign while it has imperiled Herring’s plan to run for governor in 2021.

Jefferson Davis Highway was named in 1922 in a response to a request by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to build a Southern transcontinental highway in Davis’s honor. The road actually has at least 18 different local names in Virginia, Levine said, adding that Davis was indicted for treason against the United States in 1865. He was pardoned in 1868 and never tried.

Read more:

Not so fast: Alexandria’s Confederate symbols will stay put for now (from 2016)

Alexandria moves forward on renaming Jefferson Davis Highway

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news