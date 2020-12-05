It was “an act of overt misrepresentation,” Thomas P. Gorman told the court at a hearing on Thursday, and “misconduct . . . so over the line” that punishment was warranted.

Judge Brian F. Kenney sided with Gorman, calling Dorsey’s filings “a misrepresentation that requires that the case be dismissed with prejudice.” In an order published Thursday, he dismissed the bankruptcy under a code section reserved for cases involving fraud.

Practically, the decision means that Dorsey has no protection from creditors for at least three months. Politically, it means a federal court has deemed him dishonest and documents he submitted under penalty of perjury to be false.

Dorsey, in an interview Saturday, said he “vigorously disputes” the characterizations by the judge and the trustee.

“I made two errors in the bankruptcy documents and those provided no benefits to me,” he said. The first was misunderstanding whether he still owed money on his second mortgage. The second was failing to account for deductions from his consulting business, he said, which meant he was paying more of his income into the trustee account than necessary.

“I take responsibility for them, but combined, they in no way provided any benefit to me,” he said. “I will continue to try to satisfy all my creditors.”

A September plan for repayment cited his monthly gross wage from the County Board as $5,319 and his separate consultant’s income as $4,865 with no tax deductions listed.

Dorsey (D) had filed for bankruptcy protection three weeks before he was reelected to the County Board in November 2019 but didn’t disclose the fact during the campaign.

He said at the time, and repeated Saturday, that it involved his personal finances and not his public duties.

Dorsey, 50, was first elected to the Arlington County Board in 2015. He represented Virginia on the Metro transit board until earlier this year.

The bankruptcy came to light after the Metro board, acting on a story in The Washington Post, forced him to return a $10,000 campaign contribution from the transit system’s largest union and give up his finance committee chairmanship as punishment for breaking ethics rules regarding the donation.

The County Board, which he had led in 2019, considered censuring him for misleading the public during an exchange at a board meeting but settled for an apology and his removal from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which appoints Virginia’s Metro board members. Both transit board slots are unpaid positions, mostly filled by elected officials.

But it took months for Dorsey to return the money to the Amalgamated Transit Union. He lost his Metro board position Feb. 6, which removed the obligation to refund the union donation. When Dorsey finally sent the refund check, the union never cashed it. The union said the refund had been lost in the mail.

The latest development in Dorsey’s bankruptcy case came after Dorsey listed a $1,096 monthly second mortgage payment as one of his obligations, which reduced the amount he had to pay toward his other debts. But Gorman said in court on Thursday that in fact the mortgage had been forgiven and Dorsey had made no payments on it since filing for bankruptcy.

Because of a defect in the way the loan was written, Dorsey’s title company had paid off the mortgage. The title company that paid Dorsey’s mortgage has filed paperwork arguing that he still owes the debt, but because the loan is not secured by his home it cannot be deducted from his income in bankruptcy.

An attorney for Dorsey said in court on Thursday that the board member “didn’t realize” the mortgage debt was no longer active.

“He realized it was transferred . . . but he never bothered to codify where it was transferred or what was his obligation at this point,” Tetiana Zhmachenko told the court. She acknowledged that he had not made any payments on the mortgage this year. Dorsey did not oppose dismissal of the case, but he did oppose dismissal with prejudice, which means he is barred from refiling for 90 days and has a negative mark on his record. Zhmachenko declined to comment further.