Democrat Matt de Ferranti left, and incumbent John Vihstadt, an independent, prepare for a debate as they vie for an Arlington County Board seat. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

If you closed your eyes at any of the dozen debates this fall between Arlington County Board member John Vihstadt (I) and Democratic challenger Matt de Ferranti, you might have had trouble telling the two candidates apart.

They agree in principle on the need to attract new businesses, find more money for schools and affordable housing, and be open about the costs and benefits if Amazon.com chooses Crystal City for its massive second headquarters.

Still, the election will decide whether Arlington’s deep-blue electorate will channel an expected “blue wave” all the way down to the local level or throw its support behind the first-term incumbent who used to identify as a Republican and often raises questions about spending and regulation.

Vihstadt upended Arlington politics in 2014 by becoming the first non-Democrat to land a seat on the county board in 15 years, winning on the strength of his objections to high-cost projects such as the Columbia Pike streetcar, the Long Bridge aquatics center and a million-dollar bus stop.

On the campaign trail four years later, he is reminding voters of his success in stopping or lowering the cost of those initiatives and his ongoing scrutiny of how the county uses tax dollars.

De Ferranti, who has the strong backing of local and state Democratic officials, says Arlington’s future can’t be secured by cutting spending. He faults Vihstadt for failing to provide the “urgent” leadership that he says is needed in the rapidly urbanizing county of 235,000 residents.

“We’re the fifth-wealthiest county in the country,” de Ferranti told the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women last week. “We can’t just cut. We also have to think about the constellation of schools, parks and facilities to make this a great place to live.”

Vihstadt told the same audience that “government functions best at any level when there’s true competition, when there are checks and balances, a diversity of views.”

De Ferranti, 45, is a senior legislative counsel at the National Education Association. Vihstadt, 66, is a lawyer in private practice in Washington.

Each candidate has raised more than $100,000 for his campaign, and their debates this fall have drawn hundreds of voters.

The biggest issue looming over Arlington is one over which politicians exercise little control: What if Amazon (whose founder and chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post) selects Arlington from a list of more than 20 finalists as the home of its second headquarters?

Vihstadt has described himself as apprehensive about that prospect. While the company says a headquarters could bring $5 billion in investment and as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs, it would also increase traffic congestion and drive up housing prices.

Vihstadt says he remains open to the idea but would push for disclosure of what incentives Virginia and Arlington are offering to lure the company, then solicit residents’ opinions about whether to move forward. Arlington gave Nestle USA about $6 million in incentives to relocate its headquarters from California to Virginia, and that corporation filled 40 percent of an empty building in Rosslyn, he noted.

De Ferranti, in contrast, says the county’s future and its economy demand serious consideration of Amazon’s second headquarters.

“Do I want to provide Jeff Bezos with any incentives? Absolutely not,” de Ferranti said. “But can we afford to say no to this with a 23 percent vacancy rate in Crystal City? I don’t believe we can. . . . However, the benefit has to be significantly greater than any incentive we provide.”

After years of relative prosperity, Arlington County faces a deficit of about $78 million in the coming fiscal year. County Manager Mark Schwartz has warned that budget cuts and tax increases are likely. The choices the county board will face in 2019 and thereafter will likely be determined by those expected fiscal straits.

Vihstadt and de Ferranti have focused on what the county can do to keep costs under control and boost the tax base by attracting new businesses and helping taxpaying homeowners, or those seeking to buy homes, afford the increasingly expensive suburb.

Vihstadt’s ideas include easing parking requirements for developments in Metro corridors, spreading out affordable-housing projects away from the Columbia Pike area, and loosening restrictions on owners of older duplexes to expand. De Ferranti wants the county to adopt “creative solutions,” such as community land trusts, where a family owns half the value of a home while the trust owns the other half.