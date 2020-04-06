Gutshall, who owns Clarendon Home Services, a residential home improvement firm, was known on the board for his advocacy for creating more “missing middle” housing — residences for working families who typically earn more than those who qualify for most affordable-housing projects.
In the past year, he also took on the complicated issue of the county’s joint facilities planning.
“We’re all just very, very sad,” Libby Garvey, the board chair, said of Gutshall’s resignation. “He worked to make sure everybody was heard.”
Board member Katie Cristol called Gutshall “the definition of a heavy hitter when it comes to policy, especially land use.”
Before his board election, Gutshall served for years on the county’s planning commission.
“He does the work, and you could always count on him to ask the right questions,” Cristol said.
A special election to fill the seat will be called within 60 to 80 days after one is ordered by the Circuit Court. But the election cannot be held within 55 days of a scheduled primary, and Arlington has a primary set for June 9. Garvey said it’s unclear if that primary will be held because of the coronavirus emergency.