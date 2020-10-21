County manager Mark Schwartz told the County Board on Tuesday that the local government is facing a shortfall of $28 million to $39 million in the current fiscal year — and that’s after he cut $56 million from the budget in April.

“We are still in a tenuous situation,” Schwartz said in a statement. “We are already feeling the pain, and these challenges will continue — with the potential for even more adjustments in the current budget.”

The costs of responding to the pandemic has hit local and state governments hard this year, with officials scrambling to pay for overtime for health department workers, additional personal protective equipment, drive-through testing centers, and the multiple efforts to support both businesses and vulnerable residents. The Virginia General Assembly was called into special session twice to deal with the pandemic’s impact on the state budget, and communities from Accomack to Yorktown have had to revise spending and revenue plans.

Since the coronavirus emergency began in March, the county government has prioritized health and safety, Schwartz said, spending about $10 million for additional eviction protection and food security aid. Closing the books on fiscal 2020, which ended June 30, left the county with $22.4 million in unused money.

While most of that can only be used in limited ways by law and board action, $13.4 million of it can be spent on closing the budget gap, Schwartz said. Paired with $9.3 million federal Cares Act funds, $6.1 million in service cuts and $2.4 million saved from refinancing the county’s debt, some but not all of the budget gap will be covered.

Empty commercial buildings, fewer taxes from sales, hotel stays, meals and car rentals will lower the expected revenue for the current budget year, which began July 1, Schwartz warned.

Arlington Public Schools, which is funded by county tax collections, will feel the pinch, too, he said, although he did not give details.

There is enough money set aside this year to meet the county’s current obligations for affordable housing projects, as well as any of those projects already underway, he said. In the next three quarters, about $20 million will come in from Amazon’s second headquarters project.

But, Schwartz warned, “I don’t think we’ll be able to [fund affordable housing] at the same level” going forward because the money normally allocated to the investment fund is going to prevent evictions and to food assistance.

The board will act on Schwartz’s recommendations next month after a public hearing, and will also give the manager guidance on how to begin creating the fiscal 2022 budget.