That left Democratic nominee Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham struggling to make voters aware of the special election, and to get their names and policy positions known.

“These are bizarre times, but not insubstantial,” said Karantonis, an economist, urban planner and Gutshall’s former campaign manager, who won a close race for his party’s nomination in May. “We see the vulnerabilities, we see the inequalities, we see what we missed before, and people are calling for solutions. It’s a very good time to revisit the commitments we’ve made ”

The strongly Democratic county has not elected a Republican to the County Board since 1983, although former Republican John Vihstadt won a special election and a subsequent full term running as an independent in 2014. He lost a re-election bid in 2018.

On his heels, and with his endorsement, comes Cunningham, 47, owner of a data and analytics firm that employees benefit consulting for governments, non-profits and corporations.

AD

AD

An Arlington resident for 25 years and a rookie to elective politics who describes herself as a “progressive independent,” Cunningham says she wants to make core services a priority, simplify the county’s citizen engagement processes and bring “bold leadership, more visions and more questioning and pushback on the staff a little bit.”

“Generally we have a pretty well-run county... but we don’t like to study things that are hard,” Cunningham said. For example, the county’s affordable housing plan has “great ideals, but we’re only delivering half of the goals.”

“There’s an upswell of concern about the one-party control of the county, which creates an echo chamber.”

AD

Some of her top priorities include jumpstarting planning for key north-south corridors along Glebe Road, Carlin Springs and George Mason Drive. She also seeks to improve county-school relations.

AD

Cambridge, 74, the Republican nominee, freely admits that as a conservative, he is a longshot to win. An attorney and former Army captain and CIA instructor, he paraphrases a parable from Wikipedia on the home page of his website in order to make his main point: that it’s better to listen to everyone before coming to a conclusion.

He admits he has been “chickening out” on answering detailed questions about his priorities on county issues and prefers to go off on tangents about right brain, left brain theories, questions about media reliability and speculating on how serious the coronavirus outbreak really is.

AD

Cambridge is radically transparent, posting not just the question-and-answer forms he’s filled out for various organizations on his website, but his responses to individual emails he has received.

AD

“I don’t know all the answers, but I know where to find them — from you,” he says to residents. “I’m very much encouraged that people say, ‘Maybe you’re not as nuts as you seem.’ ”

Karantonis, 55, said the most important immediate job for the County Board is to manage the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, then refresh its effort on economic development so the county loses as little forward motion as possible.

“In order to talk about schools, streets, infrastructure, we need to make sure nobody loses their home, nobody is hungry right now, citizens have access to health services, and citizens are hopeful that they will get their jobs back at some point,” he said.

AD

He said a citizens review board of local police is necessary. And he wants to know why the county — knowing that police chief Jay Farr is retiring at the end of 2020 — has not yet asked the community’s opinion of what it wants in a new chief or launched a nationwide search for Farr’s replacement.

AD

A Greek immigrant who has lived in Arlington since 2007, Karantonis was executive director for the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization for six years during the time of the streetcar debate and the passage of a new way to plan redevelopment.

The county needs to revisit its stormwater management plan and other infrastructure needs, he said, with an emphasis on racial inequity.

AD

“We have income and wealth inequities,” he said. “It’s not just about people of color, but what about people with disabilities, people of a certain age, people with low incomes?”

He said he woulld like to see a new focus on ensuring diverse membership of board and commissions, possibly including quotas: “When the staff reports [to the board], they should have to specifically answer equity questions: who benefits, who is burdened, who is not at the table?”

AD

The elections office has been strongly encouraging absentee or mail-in ballots, and 14,602 voters requested them, an all-time high in Arlington. About half had been returned as of Thursday afternoon.

AD

Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer said voters can drop off their ballots at the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.