Democrat Takis Karatonis, Republican Bob Campbell and independent Susan Cunningham, all first-time candidates, have campaigned mostly remotely because of the pandemic.

A judge ordered the special election to be held July 7; the Democratic Party sought to delay it so voters could participate in a mail-in primary. But that request did not succeed. So the Democratic nominee was chosen in a “closed virtual caucus” by party officials.

Arlington voters lean strongly Democratic, but they did elect former Republican-turned-independent John Vihstadt to the five-person County Board in a similar special election in 2014, then re-elected him to a full term later that year.

Some of the major issues facing Arlington this year are how it will deal with the financial hit caused by the coronavirus, aging infrastructure such as water mains that burst a year ago and flooded portions of the county during an epic rainstorm and growth driven by the arrival of Amazon’s headquarters campus in the Crystal City neighborhood.

Karantonis, 55, an economist and urban planner who was Gutshall’s campaign manager, wants the County Board to focus on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, reviving its economic development efforts and focus on helping those in need.

He is the former executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, which pushed unsuccessfully for a streetcar along that arterial street.

Cunningham, 47, owner of a data and analytics firm that works on employee benefits for governments, nonprofits and corporations, says she wants to make core services a priority. She also wants to simplify the county’s citizen engagement processes and bring “bold leadership, more visions” to a county controlled by the local Democratic Party.

Cambridge, 74, the Republican nominee, freely admits he is a long-shot candidate as a conservative in a liberal community. He says he will not take many positions on the premise that his job is to listen to the people before he makes up his mind. He is an attorney and former Army captain and CIA instructor.

