Despite the pending arrival of Amazon’s new headquarters in Crystal City, Arlington County faces tough fiscal choices in its coming budget, raising the possibility of a property tax increase, the new chair of the County Board warned Wednesday in his inaugural message to residents.

The arrival of a major new employer will help the county but not immediately, said Christian Dorsey (D), who rotated into the chair’s seat this week after a year as vice-chair. Increasing costs and service demands mean that this wealthy urbanizing suburb will see another year of cutbacks, he said.

“Sustained weakness in the office sector is depressing our tax base,” Dorsey said, referring to the county’s office vacancy rate of about 20 percent and the corresponding drop in commercial tax revenue. “Even though the region achieved a landmark victory in securing sufficient Metro capital funding, we are paying substantially higher operating subsidies, at least in the near term. Thankfully, the Commonwealth of Virginia expanded Medicaid, but that too came with increased local funding obligations.”

An estimated $70 million shortage in the $1.3 billion budget in the coming fiscal year means more cuts. The school system must “find significant savings”, Dorsey said. But even after that, “we will still be left with needing to either fundamentally reduce the services that Arlingtonians expect and value, or raise revenues through a property tax increase,” he said.

Last year, the board cut $8 million and did not raise the property tax rate but fees went up $6.6 million, raising the average tax bill 3.5 percent.

The responsible course of action is fiscal austerity, he said. But he warned against letting that become fiscal stagnation. He also called for a focus on equity in housing, health and education for the less affluent.

Arlington should work on regional affordable housing policies, improve its customer service and manage its growth, especially in regard to Amazon’s arrival, he said. He wants the government to measure disparities, report on who benefits and who is burdened by governmental actions and increase participation by those who can’t spend the multiple hours usually required by the county’s detailed and time-consuming meetings.

The all-Democratic board also promised close scrutiny of Amazon as it builds its new campus in the Crystal City-Pentagon City area and it hires an expected 25,000 employees to fill both new and leased buildings there.