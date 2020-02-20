Schwartz’s proposal, which the County Board will debate before setting the tax rate and adopting the budget in mid-April, calls for a $17.7 million increase in funding for schools, $9.1 million more for affordable-housing initiatives, new officers for the police and fire departments, and a 3.25 to 3.5 percent pay raise for most employees. Public safety employees would be eligible for a 6.5 percent merit pay increase.

Tax revenue is up 4.6 percent in the county, driven by higher residential and commercial property values and a 2.5 percent increase in Arlington’s occupied office space — thanks in part to excitement surrounding the arrival of Amazon’s East Coast headquarters.

AD

AD

“Now we’re coming out of the trough,” Schwartz said in a budget briefing with reporters. “This is a good-news budget. . . . We have a revenue infusion that allows us to do things we didn’t have a chance to do.”

(Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In two of the past three years, the county laid off employees, an almost unprecedented action over the past 35 years. This year, Schwartz’s proposal includes expanding benefits for county workers in addition to raising their pay: increasing paid parental leave to six weeks; making Election Day in November a paid holiday; doubling the dependent care benefit to $1,000; and increasing the transit benefit to $225.

AD

Schwartz also wants to increase both the minimum and maximum salaries on the county’s pay scale to address the tight labor market and the constraints on longtime employees who have “topped out.”

AD

The budget proposal also recommends removing the fines for overdue library books, which Schwartz said disproportionately affect poor and minority residents.

The budget includes money for sensors to measure storm-water runoff, part of an effort to limit recurrences of the heavy flooding that hit several neighborhoods after last July.

Schwartz said the budget for capital improvement projects he will propose in the spring will include “tens of millions of dollars” worth of storm-water-damage repairs, some of which would be funded by a bond referendum that would before voters.

AD

He said he will launch a study this summer on whether to maintain a flat storm-water fee or move, as Alexandria and other communities have, to charge a fee based on a property’s impervious surfaces, such as parking lots.

In response to requests from County Board members, Schwartz proposed an increase in the county’s investment in affordable housing, which now accounts for about 5 percent of the general fund budget. Schwartz said he would put $2.7 million more into the revolving loan fund that helps build or rebuild low- to middle-income buildings.

AD

He would also add $800,000 to a county fund that helps local residents cover their rent, and $400,000 for supportive housing services for residents with disabilities. A pilot project would explore helping to house youths aging out of foster care.

AD

If, as expected, the Virginia General Assembly passes a cigarette-tax increase, Schwartz would allocate $2 million of that revenue to affordable housing. The budget sets aside $2.3 million from Columbia Pike’s tax increment financing fees for affordable housing.