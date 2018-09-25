Arlington County residents may face higher real estate taxes and program cuts in the coming fiscal year, county officials warned Monday, a result of several years of slow revenue growth and higher spending demands.

County Manager Mark Schwartz told the County Board on Tuesday that without any changes, he expects a gap of $20 million to $35 million in fiscal 2020, which starts in July 2019. That does not include the estimated $43 million that the school district is expected to request, he added.

Board member John Vihstadt (I) described the news as “quite the cold-water presentation.”

Growth in revenue from real estate taxes is slowing in Arlington to an estimated 1.5 percent in the coming year. That is important because real estate taxes provide 58 percent of total county revenue. The county prided itself in the past on getting equal amounts from businesses and residential property, but Arlington’s commercial vacancy rate has stalled in the range of 19 to 20 percent for several years, county officials said.

Other revenue sources — including taxes on personal property such as motor vehicles, as well as business and professional licenses — are growing less than 3 percent, Schwartz said.

Spending, on the other hand, has been going up by more than 3 percent, primarily from rising Metro costs, paying off debt used to build or maintain public infrastructure, and increasing pay for county employees.

“This is going to be the most challenging budget year yet in my tenure with the county,” Schwartz, who has worked for Arlington for 13 years, said in a statement. “I believe I said the same thing last year, so this year is going to require even more serious and potentially difficult conversations about how to balance our revenues and expenses.”

Last spring, the county cut about $8.4 million in spending, shuffled about $5.5 million from other funds and hiked utility taxes and user fees, raising $6.6 million. But this year, there will be less flexibility, Schwartz said.

Arlington levies 0.993 cents per $100 in assessed value for homes and businesses — or $1.006 if the storm-water tax is included. That is lower than many of its Northern Virginia neighbors. Alexandria’s tax rate is $1.13, Fairfax County’s rate is $1.15, and Loudoun County’s is $1.085.

In Arlington, each additional penny increase in the tax rate raises $7.6 million in revenue and adds about $63 per year to the average tax bill.

Schwartz will hold a countywide virtual town hall Oct. 17 on the county’s website. The County Board will provide its annual budget guidance in November, and Schwartz will present his recommended budget in February. The board will approve its final version of the budget in April.