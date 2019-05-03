Arlington County Board members, from left to right, Christian Dorsey, Libby Garvey, and Erik Gutshall at the March 16 meeting where the board agreed to a $23 million incentive package for Amazon. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Arlington County officials made every effort to smooth the way for Amazon’s arrival in Northern Virginia, newly released emails and text messages show, including giving company representatives an advance copy of questions they planned to ask at a public hearing on the major economic development deal.

The correspondence reveals a friendly, sometimes cozy-sounding, relationship between Arlington, Amazon and developer JBG Smith after the county won the national competition to become the location of Amazon’s second headquarters, a project that is expected to bring at least 25,000 jobs and billions of dollars to the region.

Thousands of documents, released under a Freedom of Information Act request by the Washington Business Journal and now posted on the county’s website, indicate that elected and appointed Arlington officials helped tailor communications, delay a request for an expansion of a higher-tax business improvement district, and arrange hearings in front of friendly civic and business audiences.

Several county leaders said their interactions with Amazon and JBG Smith have been appropriate, even typical of how they deal with anyone interacting with the county. But opponents said the messages reflect a lack of scrutiny and reluctance to ask hard questions before agreeing to a $23 million incentive package.

“This report confirms what many of us already knew: that our county officials have worked in lockstep with mega developers to craft a shady deal stuffed with millions in giveaways to a mega corporation,” said Danny Cendejas, an organizer with the “For Us, Not Amazon” coalition. “It’s past time our elected officials actually worked to provide what our communities need, not more profits to help expand corporate empires.”

Amazon officials, in an interview Thursday with Washington Post editors and reporters, said they were pleased with their reception in Arlington. They did not immediately return requests for comment on the emails and text messages Friday. A spokesman for JBG Smith, the major developer of the land and offices that Amazon will buy or lease, declined to comment. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Arlington County manager Mark Schwartz said Arlington has similar exchanges with others it works with, including residents involved in the recent revision of the parks’ master plan. “We communicate, we share information and we ask for feedback, not just with businesses but with community members,” he said.

County Board chair Christian Dorsey (D) agreed. “I can understand why people are concerned but if you look at everything in totality, and what we’ve said along the way, it’s proportional,” Dorsey said. “We tend to go to great lengths to find areas of cooperation.”

Schwartz advised Andrew VanHorn, the executive vice president of development for JBG Smith, in a Dec. 14 email to hold off proposing an expansion to the Crystal City Business Improvement District until after the County Board voted on its Amazon incentive agreement.

“Amazon has not agreed nor do we want them to come into a higher tax district — we should wait until they are “here” to discuss it with them,” Schwartz wrote. “They may love it or hate it, but it changes the tax rate in the landing spot and I think it is frankly insane to do that while we don’t have an agreement with them ... I am worried that others will use it as a way to complain and it is hard enough as it is.”

The day before the board was scheduled to vote on the incentive package, board member Erik Gutshall (D) sent Amazon executives a list of questions he planned to ask them. He said those might not be all the questions he would raise, but, in fact, they were.

“It was to give them a heads-up. I don’t feel that having done that in any way betrays the public interest,” Gutshall said Friday. “I was looking for substantive answers to substantive questions and I believer the public interest was best served by them being prepared to answer.”

In emails to the retail giant, board member Matt de Ferranti (D) suggested edits and additions to Amazon’s online FAQs, saying he thought “additional context would be helpful so we could have a constructive dialogue.” He also expressed condolences for a JBG official who died. Emails from other county officials which, invited developers to dinner and joked about the makeup of an internal committee, were not wrong, he said.

“For a long, long time, Arlington was alleged to be too oppositional with business,” de Ferranti said. “I believe civility and respect is what we should, and I try to, do,” he said.

