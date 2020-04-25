But every election this year has been complicated by worries over the novel coronavirus, which as of Friday has killed 29 Arlington County residents, with 764 known cases of infection.
The Arlington County Democratic Party announced Friday that the short timetable makes it impossible to hold a primary election for Gutshall’s successor by mail-in ballot. Instead, the party will hold a “closed virtual caucus” to choose a nominee as Gutshall’s successor. The process will include elected party officials in the county, precinct captains, officers with the Arlington Young Democrats and Democratic elected officials who live in Arlington, party officials said in a news release.
The party said it will request that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the General Assembly move the special election to a later date to make a mail-in primary election possible for any party seeking to nominate a candidate.
“Regardless of the nature of the nomination process, we can be confident that our eventual Democratic nominee will honor the community-focused legacy of Erik Gutshall,” Jill Caiazzo, the county Democratic Party chair, said in the news release. “Now more than ever, we need Erik’s brand of Democratic pragmatism and empathy in our leaders.”
Two candidates — county school board member Barbara Kanninen and Chanda Choun, a cybersecurity professional — wasted little time putting their names forward for the nomination, citing the urgency brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
“I am running for Arlington County Board to bring my experience as a trusted, collaborative leader to fight for our community at this difficult time,” Kanninen, a school board member since 2015, said in her announcement.
Choun, who had been planning to challenge county board chair Libby Garvey (D) in June, announced Friday that he will now be seeking to win Gutshall’s open seat.
“I am the best and only candidate who has already done the work and built a seasoned team and campaign infrastructure to win a special election in the middle of a pandemic,” Choun said in his announcement.