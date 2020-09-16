The image, which adorns the county’s seal, flag, website and stationery, shows the familiar six-columned home of Lee that overlooks the Potomac River at Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery.

The Arlington NAACP in late July called the use of the drawing “divisive and racist,” because enslaved people built the Greek-revival-style Custis-Lee home. It is “a symbol of a slave labor camp. A symbol of the southern plantation economy designed to ensure White privilege and Black subjugation,” the group said in a letter to ArlNow, a local news website.

Julius D. Spain Sr., president of the Arlington NAACP, said he believes his group’s request to the county to do away with the image “moved the needle,” but he is not satisfied with a process that will run into 2021 before a change is made.

The all-Democratic County Board, which had just broken for its summer recess, had taken no action on the NAACP’s request until Tuesday, when newly elected board member Takis P. Karantonis brought it up again, pointing out that he was forced to use a symbol of slavery every time he handed someone his county business card.

“The right time to do this is now,” Karantonis said in an interview Wednesday. “It is a symbol of our government and we cannot stand by this symbol any more.”

County Manager Mark Schwartz agreed to start a community process to consider changing not just the image but also the names of Arlington streets, bridges, and county-owned properties that honor the Confederacy. Schwartz plans to return with recommendations for “next steps” in December.

Last year, the county won the right from the state to rename Jefferson Davis Highway, which honored the slave-owning president of the Confederacy. The county also endorsed a community effort by the Lee Highway Alliance, a civic group dedicated to long-range planning along that highway, to rename the roadway within Arlington’s borders.

Arlington, a small and wealthy Northern Virginia suburb of D.C., has no statues of Lee or Stonewall Jackson or Confederate soldiers, as do other Virginia towns and counties. So while neighboring Alexandria struggled to remove the “Appomattox” statue in the middle of a main street, and the state’s capital of Richmond grappled with its iconic row of Confederate figures on its Monument Avenue, Arlington was left with something less physical to address.

The Custis-Lee mansion, also known as Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial, was a sore point even during the Civil War. Union troops seized it after the Lees fled at the start of the war. Lee’s wife was Mary Anna Randolph Custis, a descendant of George Washington’s wife, Martha. The Union troops dug up the family’s rose garden and buried the war dead there, which was the beginning of Arlington National Cemetery.

