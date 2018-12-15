Corey Stewart, who lost to Sen. Tim Kaine in November, said he is done with statewide runs for now. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

NORFOLK – As Virginia Republicans met to figure out how to reverse a decade-long losing streak, their most recent standard bearer and most polarizing figure, Corey Stewart, announced he would retreat from statewide contests after a disastrous loss in November.

Many blamed Stewart’s campaign against Sen. Tim Kaine (D) for sinking down-ballot Republicans last month and helping Democrats flip three congressional seats. Virginia Republicans acknowledged their woes run deeper that Stewart, but some say his retreat will be a start.

“This party has to have a public exorcism of Corey Stewart -- complete with holy water and green vomit,” said conservative radio host John Fredericks.

Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nominations for lieutenant governor in 2013 and governor in 2017.

“I’m going to take a step back, I think, for a couple of years, at least,” said Stewart, an international trade attorney. He clarified in an interview afterward that he has not ruled out running for re-election in Prince William. Stewart was chairman of Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign for most of 2016. Virginia was the only Southern state Trump lost to Hillary Clinton, whose vice presidential runningmate was Kaine.

“I think if I said I was going to run for something again, my wife would come right over … and strangle me,” Stewart said.

The impulse to wring Stewart’s neck might not have been limited to Maria Stewart had he not stepped back. Critics fear he did lasting damage to the party through campaigns in which he embraced Confederate monuments and associated with white supremacists.

Republicans met to try to set a new course, attending closed-door strategy sessions with titles such as“Winning Back Suburbia” and “How to Win Again.”

At times, it seemed that Republicans had managed to put the “party” back into the state’s beleaguered GOP, in a string of hotel suites animated by craft whiskey, the cha-cha slide and Bon Jovi lip synching. But the fun only went so far.

“The booze disguises a lot,” said Zach Werrell, a Republican strategist. “It’s like an Irish wake. It’s like, ‘Ah, they’re dead. But hey, let’s get drunk.’”

For 35 years, Virginia’s GOP activists have thrown an annual confab they call the Republican Advance, a bit of branding meant to signal that the party does not retreat. That positive spin never seemed more strained than this year, as a notably smaller group met in the aftermath of yet another disappointing November.

The party has not won statewide since 2009 and it holds just a two seat majority in each house of the General Assembly. If it doesn’t turn things around in 2019 legislative elections, it will lose control of not just the state House and Senate, but the redistricting process that will determine what Virginia’s congressional and legislative maps for the next decade.

And so the gathering of about 350 — down from around 500 in recent years — had a sense of urgency that could force the long-fractured party to finally put differences aside for the sake of survival. A call for unity came from an unlikely source: Stewart, who assured his fans that the state GOP was “exceptionally helpful” to his campaign, so no one should harbor resentment against party leaders.

The party showcased two newly elected members of Congress, who won seats being vacated by Republicans Bob Goodlatte and Tom Garrett. Former Del. Ben Cline will represent the 6th District and Denver Riggleman, a distillery owner and former Air Force intelligence officer, will serve the 5th.

Their wins came in rural territories that heavily favor Republicans, but activists welcomed them as fresh faces who might bring new energy to the party. Cline and Riggleman took the stage after Stewart’s exit, sitting are bar stools and chatting in an informal, talk-show style.

Each threw out a bit of red meat, with a dig at Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi or Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) favorite GOP targets. But mostly they offered up bits about their orientation in the Capitol with Mr.-Smith-Goes-to-Washington wonder.

Cline, who scored first dibs in the office lottery, lamented how national news organizations clamored to cover him for that victory but took no interest in what he actually wants to do in Congress.

Riggleman marveled over a tour of Israel that he and five other freshmen had been given to help them understand the Middle East. Another highlight: Discovering there is a liquor cabinet inside the Jefferson Reading Room. Riggleman played bartender at his suite party, pouring his family’s own Silverback whiskey.

Some party leaders and activists also said they saw a future for former Del. Nick Freitas, who lost the Senate nomination battle to Stewart. Like Stewart, he hosted a suite. Frietas waved off questions about his future. He was seen leading the cha-cha slide and donning a wig for a Bon Jovi impersonation.

Even with a few bright spots, Republicans know they will have their work cut out for them. Some used the Advance to voice competing views on the right fix, exposing some generational and philosophical rifts.

To National Republican Committeeman Morton Blackwell, a party stalwart who regaled riders in the hotel elevator about the time he met Richard Nixon and Bob Hope, the answer was sticking to classic Republican principles. Those include opposition to the federal Equal Rights Amendment, he said in a speech Friday to the party’s governing body.

Cole Trower, a Norfolk GOP committee chairman, broke in to say Blackwell had it exactly backwards: Backing the ERA, as some state Senate Republicans are doing now, could help a party that has been losing women in droves.

Many said they were concerned about losses in the suburbs, where President Trump has energized highly educated female voters against the party. To keep that in focus, even amid the Friday night carousing, activists sported lapel stickers: “Conservative. Suburban. Virginian.”

“We know what or mission is – suburban women,” said Wendell Walker, the party’s vice chairman for the western half of the state.

The politics of the party’s statewide standard-bearers have swung wildly from election to election, from culture warrior (Ken Cuccinelli II for governor in 2013) to a establishment figure (former RNC chairman Ed Gillespie for Senate in 2014) to an odd hybrid of “big tent” and harsh anti-immigration messaging (Gillespie for governor in 2017). Republicans have embraced Trump (Stewart) and kept him at arm’s length (Rep. Barbara Commstock).

They all lost, and the results do not show a clear path.