The two energy companies behind the controversial, 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline abandoned their six-year bid to build it on Sunday, saying the project has become too costly and the regulatory environment too uncertain to justify further investment.

The natural-gas pipeline would have traversed the Appalachian Trail on its way from West Virginia through Virginia and into North Carolina. It drew national attention — and opposition — from environmentalists.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy and North Carolina-based Duke Energy spent years fighting regulatory battles that went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled favorably for the companies last month.

But company officials said in a statement that other recent federal court rulings have heightened the litigation risk, extended the project’s timeline and futher balloned the cost of the project, which already risen from an estimated $5 billion in 2014 to $8 billion today.

“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” Dominion chief executive Thomas F. Farrell II and Duke Energy chief executive Lynn J. Good said in a joint statement. “Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”