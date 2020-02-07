The legislation initially would have banned possession of the weapons, forcing owners to give them up. But the House Public Safety Committee modified it to prohibit only sales and transfers. Anyone who legally owns those guns before Jan. 1 would be allowed to keep them.

The measure takes a harder line on magazines that hold more than 12 rounds and bump stocks, banning sales and possession. Bump stocks, an attachment that makes a gun fire more rapidly, are already subject to a federal ban.

“As an army doctor, Governor Northam has seen firsthand what weapons of war do to a human body,” Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam (D), said in a statement. “This bill will save lives in Virginia, and the Governor is glad to see it advance.”

The assault-weapons bill is perhaps the most controversial part of an eight-bill package of gun-control legislation that Northam backed after a shooter killed 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building on May 31.

Democrats won control of the state House and Senate on a promise to enact sweeping gun control, including universal background checks and a purchase limit of one handgun a month.

The assault-weapons bills in particular sparked fears across Virginia — a state that’s home to the National Rifle Association's national headquarters — that newly empowered Democrats were planning to confiscate guns.

Since the election, more than 110 Virginia counties have passed some type of “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolution, many of them asserting that officials will not enforce laws they see as unconstitutional. Gun-rights activists staged an enormous rally on Capitol Square last month, drawing heavily armed militias from across the country.

The changes to Levine’s bill did little to satisfy gun-rights activists, who complained that the ban on extended magazines would criminalize possession of something they had legally purchased. After the committee approved it on a party-line 12-to-9 vote, some in the hearing room chanted, and one man yelled the state slogan — “Sic semper tyrannis,” thus always to tyrants.

Committee Chairman Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) had police clear the room.

“This egregious gun ban is designed to make millions of law-abiding Virginians felons overnight,” NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen said in an email. “Lawmakers have delayed bringing up this gun ban because voters from across the Commonwealth oppose it.”

The bill’s fate in the full House is uncertain given that at least a few Democrats voiced concern about the original version earlier this year. The measure would also have to clear the Senate, where Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) last month scrapped his own assault-weapons bill, which was not part of Northam’s package and would have banned possession of those firearms.

“Your colleagues don’t want this bill, on both sides — it’s the majority, the minority, the other chamber. Nobody wants this bill,” Daniel Spiker, the NRA’s Virginia political director, testified to the committee.

Brian Moran, Northam’s secretary of public safety and homeland security, urged the committee to back the bill.