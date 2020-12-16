The General Assembly must approve the pick for the place of honor alongside Washington, Virginia’s other representative.

The eight-member commission, appointed by the legislature and Gov. Ralph Northam (D), consists of lawmakers, historians and citizens who took input from Virginia residents in hearings over the past few months.

A long menu of suggested names was whittled down to five finalists that the commission considered on Wednesday:

● Johns, whose high school walkout contributed to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education;

● Oliver Hill Sr., a noted civil rights attorney who argued Johns’s case, which was rolled into Brown v. Board;

● Maggie Lena Walker, a Richmond business leader who in 1903 became the first Black woman to charter a bank in the United States;

● John Mercer Langston, who in 1890 became the first African American to represent Virginia in Congress; and

● Pocahontas, legendary daughter of the powerful Powhatan Indian chief who encountered the English settlers at Jamestown, and is reputed to have saved the life of colonist Capt. John Smith.

Johns, who died in 1991 at age 56, was born in New York City and moved to Prince Edward County, outside Farmville, during World War II. After suffering through years of poor conditions in Black-only schools, watching White students ride by in comfortable buses to well-maintained buildings with heat and new books, Johns led a walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School.

The action got the attention of Hill, an NAACP lawyer, and his partner, Spotswood Robinson, who filed a federal suit against the school system. Eventually rolled into the landmark Supreme Court case, the suit helped tear down segregation nationwide. It led to a years-long program of “massive resistance” in Virginia that saw some school systems close rather than integrate.

White children went to private schools, while a generation of Black children missed years of education.

Johns has become increasingly recognized in recent years. A statue of her and other civil rights figures stands on Richmond’s Capitol Square, and the building that houses the state’s attorney general was renamed in her honor.

The commission was created this year by the General Assembly with a twofold mission: To decide whether Lee should be replaced, and if so, to recommend a replacement.

In July, the panel voted unanimously that Lee should come down, and Northam notified the U.S. Capitol. The action came as Richmond has confronted its Confederate legacy in response to the summer of protests over racial inequity, triggered by the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Northam ordered the removal of a massive, state-owned statue of Lee on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in June — and a brother of Johns’s spoke at the announcement. And while that action is now tied up in a court battle, the city’s other Confederate monuments are mostly gone. Some were toppled by protesters, and most of the rest were removed on the orders of Mayor Levar Stoney.

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) also ordered the removal in July of a life-size statue of Lee and busts of other Confederate figures from the state Capitol’s historic Old House Chamber.