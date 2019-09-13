Lauren Jenkins, a cycling advocate who commutes by bicycle from the Seminary Road area of Alexandria, says drivers routinely exceed the speed limit. (Patricia Sullivan/TWP)

Little distinguishes Seminary Road east of Interstate 395 in Alexandria. It’s a busy, four-lane street gliding through a mostly residential neighborhood, past Inova Alexandria Hospital, Beth El Hebrew Congregation, Virginia Theological Seminary and several schools.

But a proposal that would remove two driving lanes on one stretch of the road in favor of bike lanes and add a turn lane and pedestrian crossing signals has triggered a classic clash between people who say the city is ignoring motorists’ needs and those who say streets must better accommodate non-drivers.

The City Council is scheduled to decide Saturday whether to move forward with its staff’s original recommendation or accept the city manager’s more recent advice to leave the four lanes alone, instead installing on-demand pedestrian crossing lights at two intersections.

“What we have seen is two very well-organized and very passionate groups with very different ideas about how we use the roads,” said Yon Lambert, Alexandria’s director of transportation and environmental services.

It’s a battle that has played out before in Alexandria, a 144,000-person Northern Virginia city where many value the juxtaposition of a suburban lifestyle with urban amenities, and politicians are trying to alleviate congestion with policies that encourage people to walk or use bikes when possible. There were fights over plans to narrow a portion of King Street to accommodate bike lanes, and to reduce speed limits on Quaker Lane and Seminary Road.

The city claims victory in both instances; traffic has slowed down on both streets, and more bicyclists are using King Street than had in the past, Lambert said.

The latest Seminary Road decision involves nine-tenths of a mile that is scheduled for repaving this fall. The transportation department sought public input before proposing a “road diet,” a term that means narrowing or removing traffic lanes to provide safer and better bicycle lanes, pedestrian paths and crossing points.

The plan to reduce the four lanes to three (one lane each way and a turn lane in the middle) and place a six-foot-wide bike lane on each side of the road enraged some residents, who persuaded 13 homeowners’ associations to oppose the plan.

Supporters argue that fewer lanes will slow traffic and share the road more equitably with bicyclists and walkers.

Both sides have petitions with more than 1,000 signatures in support of their respective positions. Nearly 100 people have signed up to speak Saturday on the topic, after lobbying council members all summer.

“I bike to work every day along here,” said Lauren Jenkins, communications director for the League of American Bicyclists. She lives in a townhouse in the Seminary Hill neighborhood but is not eligible to join its civic association, which restricts membership to owners of single-family homes.

“Cars are going very fast, over the speed limit,” Jenkins said. “When I come up that hill, I see [on the speed metering sign] that I’m going 11 mph and cars are going by me at 42 mph.”

Others, like Kay Stimpson, president of the North Ridge Civic Association, contend that trying to turn just a portion of a commuter route into a calmer street simply won’t work.

A better solution, Stimpson said, is a “road toning,” by adding more buses to existing routes and monitoring their use, as well as better traffic studies. She and others reject modeling studies that show narrowing the road would result in delays of six or seven seconds, at most.

“They’re not hearing the citizens saying, ‘Hey, I can’t get out of my driveway at rush hour in the morning,’ ” Stimpson said.

The Seminary Road reduced-lane proposal supports Alexandria’s 2008 transportation master plan, the 2014 “complete streets” policy, the 2016 pedestrian and bicyclist master plan and the 2017 Vision Zero master plan, aimed at reducing pedestrian traffic deaths. But Stimpson said resident opposition must be considered as well.

“We love our bike lanes and we’re all for pedestrian safety,” she said. “But this decision may be a tipping point for citizens ... it’s as though [the city] has a predetermined conclusion no matter what the citizens say, that they’re going to put us on a road diet.”

