Alexandria city contractors work on the site of the King Street Park at the Waterfront, formerly known as Fitzgerald Square. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

For six years, Alexandria officials referred to the planned waterfront park as Fitzgerald Square — a tribute to Col. John Fitzgerald, an Irish immigrant who was aide-de-camp to Gen. George Washington in the Revolutionary War and an early mayor of the Colonial city.

But by the time the City Council broke ground for the park at the foot of King Street on March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — the moniker had disappeared.

The new name, King Street Park at the Waterfront, is also temporary, city officials say, until they can solicit public opinion and go through the city’s relatively new park-naming process.

Spokesman Craig Fifer said the city “received complaints about the connection between Fitzgerald and slavery.” Records show that Fitzgerald was a slave owner; around the time he was mayor, his household included nine blacks over the age of 16 and five under 16.

His name was dropped from the park project without public explanation, infuriating leaders of a national Irish Catholic cultural group, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, which issued a proclamation last month calling for the name’s restoration.

“The most important thing we want to bring home was not just to recognize the contributions of Colonel Fitzgerald, but all the Irish who worked on the docks here,” said Terry Riley, the president of the national organization’s local chapter, which has collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to restore the name and is demanding to know who made the decision to drop it.



Fitzgerald, who arrived in 1769 from Wicklow, Ireland, was a prominent figure in early Alexandria. A biographical sketch written by a former Alexandria city historian describes him as “dashing,” and “an agreeable, broad-shouldered Irishman.”

He was with Washington at the crossing of the Delaware and the Battle of Trenton, survived winter at Valley Forge and was wounded at the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey.

Back in Alexandria on leave in 1781, Fitzgerald marshaled local forces to repel a surprise attack by the British, organizing citizens at Market Square and leading a smaller band to Jones Point. The British shelled the town, then left.

After the war, he and Washington became directors of the Potomac Company, which sought to improve navigation and commerce on the river. In 1788, Fitzgerald bought land on what is now the 200 block of King Street. He extended the river’s bank 400 feet to createFitzgerald’s Wharf, where he built three warehouses and a tavern.

Alexandria was a major slave trading port for more than a century, from the mid-1700s through the Civil War. The importance of the slave trade was one of the reasons that the city in 1846 sought to secede from the District of Columbia, which was considering outlawing the practice.

Several slave “pens” operated in Alexandria, including one that was considered the largest in the nation. Throughout the city, if you know where to look, there are remnants of how slavery was part and parcel of everyday life before the Civil War.

One historian speculated that traders may have used Fitzgerald’s warehouses for buying and selling humans.

“Some in the community feel strongly in favor of Fitzgerald for historical or other reasons, and some feel strongly against for historical or other reasons,” said Fifer, the city spokesman. “That’s an issue that can be discussed in the course of the naming process yet to come.”

The park is supposed to anchor the redevelopment of Alexandria’s waterfront, on the site where a parking lot, a sliver of green space and the Old Dominion Boat Club once stood.

It is slated to open this fall, barring weather and construction delays.

By that time, after the public weighs in, the city hopes to have a permanent name for the park, Fifer said.