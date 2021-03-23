Hackworth had a commanding lead over Laurie Buchwald, 60, a nurse practitioner and former Radford city councilwoman, with 105 of the district’s 106 precincts reporting unofficial results Tuesday night, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Hackworth raised $262,278 to Buchwald’s $163,794.

AD

Chafin (R-Russell), a lawyer and cattle farmer, died Jan. 1 after a nearly month-long battle with covid-19.

AD

“Ben Chafin’s untimely passing was heartbreaking for all his Senate colleagues,” Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) said in a statement. “I know Travis will do his best to continue Ben’s exemplary legacy of standing up for Southwest and for putting the interests of the Commonwealth first.”

The sprawling district, in rural Southwest Virginia, stretches about 150 miles east to west, from just outside Blacksburg to the Kentucky border. It is considered overwhelmingly Republican territory, with President Donald Trump winning 77 percent of the vote there last year and 75 percent in 2016, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

AD

Before Chafin won the seat in a 2014 special election, though, the district had not been in Republican hands since 1939. Democrat Phillip P. Puckett (Russell) represented it from 1998 to 2014, hanging on by dint of his personal popularity and high profile even as the region grew more red.

AD

The seat was ripe for flipping when Puckett resigned in 2014. The district includes Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, the cities of Norton and Radford, and portions of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.

Hackworth will get his first chance to vote in Richmond on April 7, when the legislature holds its annual “veto session,” to consider any amendments or vetoes by Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

AD

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Hackworth told supporters he would stand against the priorities of Democrats, who control the Senate, House and governor’s mansion. His first chance to do that will be April 7, when the legislature holds a one-day “veto” session to consider any amendments that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) made to bills passed earlier this year.

“I’ll tell you what I’m going to do now,” Hackworth said, according to video posted by WCYB. “I’m going to vote ‘no’ on a bunch of those bills that the governor and the assembly passed.”

AD

In a concession speech delivered via Zoom, Buchwald said she hopes Hackworth will focus on kitchen-table issues rather than cultural flash points such as gun rights.