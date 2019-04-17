DUMFRIES, VA - APRIL 17: Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke participates in a round table with local politicians at a Mexican restaurant, on April, 17, 2019 in Dumfries, VA. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke came to Northern Virginia Wednesday to whip up enthusiasm for Virginia’s General Assembly elections, hoping to re-energize blue voters buffeted by scandals in Richmond.

During the final leg of a two-day state tour, the former Texas congressman said a Democratic takeover this fall of the narrowly divided state legislature would inspire voters around the country ahead of the 2020 presidential election — just as the state party’s victories in 2017 ignited enthusiasm for last year’s mid-terms.

“2019 sets the stage,” said O’Rourke, 47, during an appearance in Fairfax County with about 200 voters and Democratic office-holders and candidates. “The country rests on the shoulders of those here today. We want to do everything we can do help you by bringing attention and focus, within the Commonwealth and from without, on the importance of these next elections.”

O’Rourke, the first presidential candidate to visit Virginia this year, was a welcome distraction for a state party rocked by controversies over blackface appearances by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) and sexual assault allegations facing Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D).

Campaign finance disclosures this week revealed lackluster fundraising by those three officials, and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is being urged by some in his party to forgo a White House run in order to help candidates at home.

O’Rourke, who earned a reputation as a prolific fundraiser during his losing 2018 challenge of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), mostly sidestepped the scandals during nine stops in Virginia.



Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX (10212760h) US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns in the backyard of a home in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 17 April 2019. O'Rourke is making a series of campaign stops in northern Virginia. US Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas campaigns in Alexandria, Virginia, USA - 17 Apr 2019 (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

At each appearance, he drew large, cheering crowds of people eager to take a selfie. Some said they were curious to gain a deeper understanding of the youthful-looking, charismatic candidate, who alternated between English and fluent Spanish during his speeches and, at one point, high-fived an infant.

“I want to see more than flash,” said Deana Beyer, 73, of Dumfries.

Although O’Rourke has said he will target rural and disaffected voters who may have backed President Trump in 2016, his Virginia tour was concentrated in bluer parts of the state.

In Fredericksburg, about 50 miles south of Washington, he veered away from an earlier call for Northam to step down, saying the fate of both the governor and his deputy should rest in voters’ hands.

“These two men hold positions of public trust,” he said during a morning stop with Joshua Cole, a Democrat seeking to unseat Del. Bob Thomas (Fredericksburg) in November. “They have both made their statements to the citizens of Virginia, and I think it should be up to the citizens of Virginia to make that decision.”



Students take videos with their cell phones as 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to students outside Nau Hall Room 101 at the University of Virginia during his last stop on a tour which saw him visit multiple cities in the state, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. Due to a high student turnout, O'Rourke spoke both inside the lecture hall and outside in the stairwell to address all the students present. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

Republicans control both the Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate by a two-vote margin. After historic gains two years ago, Democrats are hoping to win the majority this year.

For the most part, those who showed up Wednesday to hear what O’Rourke had to say agreed that the party needs to move past the scandals.

During a town hall-style discussion inside a Tex-Mex restaurant in Dumfries, the conversation ranged from the presidential hopeful’s plans for gun control to how to keep immigrant families from being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and how to combat the effects of climate change.

In answer to a question about police shootings of unarmed African Americans, O’Rourke laid part of the blame on Trump, citing his rhetoric demonizing African Americans and immigrants and his recent retweeting of an inflammatory video suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) condoned the 9-11 terror attacks.

“It’s not just the rhetoric,” O’Rourke said. “It’s not just the words. It is the violence and the policies and the dehumanization and the torture that followed.”

Del. Haya Ayala (D-Prince William), who was at the Dumfries event, called O’Rourke’s appearance “an injection of enthusiasm.”

“We’ve had some bumps and bruises here,” Ayala said, referring both to the Democratic scandals in Richmond and to Trump’s policies. “But we’re ready for change.”

Some voters and party activists who have been trying to build early momentum for November said it has been a struggle this year. Cher Muzyk, 44, said voters at times were apathetic when she and other volunteers knocked on doors in search of support for local candidates.

“Whatever will inspire people to come out and vote, if that’s presidential candidates coming out to Virginia, I support it,” she said.

In Alexandria, Amaryn Clare, 66, lined up with about 75 others for a chance to take a photo with O’Rourke after he entertained questions about gun control, cybersecurity and immigration from a crowd of about 200 people gathered inside a supporter’s sprawling backyard.

Clare said she likes O’Rourke, but isn’t sure he or other presidential candidates who plan to visit the state can do enough to help Democrats overcome the stigma of the problems in Richmond.

The scandals “won’t deter me, because I’m too interested in making sure the state becomes Democratic,” she said. “But it is does drain enthusiasm, unfortunately.”

Jenna Johnson contributed from Fredericksburg

