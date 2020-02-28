Sanders (I), who has been leading in national polls after successes in Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa, was second among Virginia voters, with 17 percent.

Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has saturated Virginia with campaign ads, trailed behind in third place, with 13 percent.

All the other Democratic candidates polled in the single digits, while 13 percent of the 561 likely Democratic voters surveyed said they’re still undecided. The results suggest a three-way race in Virginia, where 99 delegates are stake. Virginia is one of 14 states holding Democratic primaries next week on Super Tuesday, when a potentially decisive number of delegates are at stake.

The poll was conducted during a volatile February in which the candidates all took swipes at one another. It could give Biden new energy as the candidates head into Saturday’s primary election in South Carolina, where the former vice president has staked his hopes for a broader resurgence after disappointing results in primary contests.

For both Sanders and Bloomberg, the results show some signs of diminishing support in the state; a Monmouth University poll conducted last month showed them tied at the top of the field, with only 1 in 4 voters certain about their choice.

Both candidates have come under intense fire in recent weeks as their opponents seek to gain traction with voters.

Sanders, a democratic socialist who has energized the party’s more liberal wing and held a rally in Richmond on Thursday, is accused of being too divisive, with more moderate Democrats suggesting a November matchup between Sanders and President Trump would be disastrous.

That concern about Sanders in a historically moderate state was reflected in the poll, with 67 percent of respondents saying they are worried that the eventual party nominee might be “too liberal.”

Bloomberg has been forced to defend himself against resurfaced allegations of mistreatment of women in his company and a stop-and-frisk policy during his mayoral term that targeted African Americans and Latinos.

But a Wason Center analysis released with the poll results said both candidates remain “in striking range” of winning in Virginia.

“Although Biden is safely ahead of Bloomberg, he is within the margin of error with Sanders, and Sanders and Bloomberg are within the margin of error from each other,” the analysis said.

As several candidates prepare to visit the state and whip up support over the weekend, the poll shows that the fractious nature of the Democratic race so far has turned off many Virginians.

Just 67 percent of respondents said they would “definitely” support the party’s nominee in the November election against Trump if their preferred candidate doesn’t win — ambivalence that has been articulated in affluent suburban neighborhoods, where voters who dislike Sanders are unenthusiastic about any of the other candidates.

On the question of “electability,” voters were evenly split, with 49 percent saying that is most important to them and 48 percent saying the candidates’ platforms matter most.

A broader survey of 866 registered voters conducted by the Wason Center showed a more moderate sensibility in Virginia on some key Democratic issues.

Sixty percent of the voters surveyed said they preferred to “maintain” their health insurance instead of adopting a Medicare-for-all plan that both Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have advocated.

Just 9 percent said they wanted the current health-care system to be “ended promptly,” while 28 percent said they’d like to see it phased out over time.

