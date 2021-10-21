The appearance will mark the second time that the president has campaigned in the state for McAuliffe, a longtime friend who held the state’s Executive Mansion from 2014 to 2018. Virginia prohibits its governors from serving consecutive terms, and McAuliffe is only the second to seek a comeback since the Civil War.
Biden won Virginia by 10 points over President Donald Trump last year, but his approval in the state has plunged since the military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as Biden has failed to get Democrats in Congress to advance his domestic agenda.
But even with the Democratic brand tarnished, McAuliffe has not shied away from appearing with Biden and the party’s biggest names in the one-time swing state, which turned solidly blue while Trump was in the White House. Former president Barack Obama will campaign with McAuliffe Saturday in Richmond.
Youngkin has had a much more complicated relationship with Trump, his party’s undisputed leader.
Youngkin embraced Trump as he sought the GOP nomination for Virginia governor and has continued to lean into themes popular with Trump’s fans, including flirting with the former president’s false claim that Biden stole the 2020 election. But Youngkin has tried to do that without alienating the suburban swing voters who left the party in droves under Trump.
Youngkin refused to acknowledge for the first four months of his campaign that Biden had legitimately won the White House. He did so once he’d secured the nomination, but continued to play to Trump’s false claim about the election by stressing the need for greater “election integrity.”
Trump phoned in to a Republican rally in suburban Richmond last week where Youngkin supporters pledged allegiance to a flag said to have flown ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. Youngkin had publicly thanked the host for arranging the event, headlined by former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, but did not attend; a day later, he tried to distance himself from it by saying pledging to that flag was “weird and wrong.”
Trump told rallygoers over the phone that he would like to come to Virginia to campaign with Youngkin, but the gubernatorial candidate has not put out the welcome mat. Asked repeatedly in the homestretch of the race if he would like to have Trump campaign for him, Youngkin did not answer directly, but indicated he was not looking for an assist from the 45th president.
“Do you want Trump to come campaign for you?” a Salon reporter asked at an event this week.
“So I’ve been really clear all along, I’m campaigning down the stretch in Virginia,” Youngkin replied. “Because guess what? This is about Virginians. You know, my opponent …”
“Yes or no,” the reporter broke in. “It’s yes or no. Do you want Trump to come campaign for you?
“I’m campaigning down the stretch myself,” Youngkin repeated.