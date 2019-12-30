He also was director of Latino outreach for Gov. Ralph Northam and worked on U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner’s reelection campaign in 2014.

Democratic presidential contenders have been active this year in Virginia, which held legislative elections in November that saw both houses of state government turn blue for the first time in a generation.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg kicked off his presidential bid in Norfolk. Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) and others have all stumped for Virginia legislative races. Biden appears to be the first to appoint a campaign director in the state.

“Virginia will play a key role” in both the primaries and next fall’s general election, Molly Ritner, Biden’s director of Super Tuesday states, said via email. That makes it “imperative” to build a campaign staff here, she said.

