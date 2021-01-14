Melvin Adams confirmed the contents of the email in an interview, saying he and Sandy Adams stood at the police line but did not breach it or go onto the balcony.

AD

“We tried talking some people down who were trying to push back and open the barriers,” Adams said. “Eventually, people were agitated, and pretty soon there was no sense of rationality anymore with some.”

AD

“We didn’t go up there,” he added. “We had no business being part of that.”

Good, a fiercely loyal ally of President Trump’s, tapped Sandy Adams as his district director as he took office last week. Speaking on behalf of his wife, Melvin Adams referred questions about her presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to Good’s office.

MSNBC reported early Thursday that members of Good’s staff might have been at the rally. In a statement to The Post, Good said Adams was the only member of his staff there.

Good’s statement did not address questions from The Post about why Sandy Adams remained on the grounds during the riot. Instead, he denounced the violence that unfolded during the hours-long siege, which included the fatal injuring of a Capitol Police officer and the death of a woman shot by police after she breached the complex. Three others died of apparent medical emergencies. Dozens of officers were injured.

AD

AD

“I unequivocally condemn the violence that took place at our Capitol last week,” Good’s statement said. “The rule of law must be upheld in order to preserve our Constitutional rights, including the First Amendment right of every American to peaceably assemble on their own time at a rally or a protest.”

The email Melvin Adams sent Jan. 7 said he and his wife at one point were in proximity to Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was fatally shot, as she was carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

“I did witness the use of flash bombs and tear gas at the entrances in efforts to control the crowd,” Adams wrote. “But the tragic nature of events inside came home full force when a young lady who had been shot was being taken to the ambulance, passing so close to us that we could have literally reached out and touched her.”

Babbitt was brought out of the east side of the Capitol at roughly 3 p.m., about 45 minutes after rioters first breached the building. Adams said he and his wife saw her while walking on a sidewalk toward the east side of the Capitol from the south side, where they had been observing the crowd from a distance.

Asked why they stayed after police lost control of the crowd, Adams said, “We were there to support law enforcement and stuff. We didn’t stay there a long time. When things were really out of control, it was time for us to move on.”

They had earlier watched Trump’s speech on the Ellipse, where he exhorted his supporters to go the Capitol and “fight” against Congress’s certifying his election defeat. Adams said they then took the Metro to go to the Longsworth House Office building so that his wife could pick up some materials for work.

AD

AD

Then they walked to the Capitol lawn, he said.

Adams said he did not think Trump incited the mob but that people became aggressive after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) condemned efforts to overturn the election results, calling it a “poisonous path,” and after Vice President Pence would not go along with Trump’s exhortations to invalidate electoral votes.

A portion of the crowd chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

Adams also suggested that “antifa” members might have acted as agitators in the crowd, a theory floated by some Republicans but for which the FBI has said there is no evidence.

As party chair in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Adams has been a strong supporter of Good’s, including during his bitter primary campaign to defeat former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) last summer.

AD

AD

Good has tightly tethered his platform to Trump’s “America First” agenda and was among the Republican lawmakers to sow doubt about President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. He objected to electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania in the early hours of Jan. 7, after the Capitol had been secured.