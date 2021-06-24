Good defended parents who went to a Loudoun County school board meeting this week to protest critical race theory and transgender issues and became unruly — causing the board to shut down its public comment period.
“They adjourned the meeting and actually called the police to come in and arrest parents,” Good said during the mostly virtual House committee hearing that last nearly five hours on Thursday.
Just then, a fleeting black Zoom screen bearing the name Don Norcross — the Democratic congressman from New Jersey — interrupted Good’s speech.
“Racist!” a voice yelled.
Good didn’t miss a beat, imploring Cardona, “I hope you will not nationalize a culture war that started in Virginia.”
A spokeswoman for Norcross did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking clarification about whether Norcross was the person who shouted “racist.”
The incident highlighted just how fierce the latest political furor over teaching about racism has become, with the GOP energizing its political base while pursuing laws to ban schools from talking about systemic racism in this country.
Opponents like Good contend that critical race theory endorses racial discrimination and teaches children that White people should feel guilty for their skin color. Last month, Good — whose district is south of Loudoun — joined more than a dozen other GOP lawmakers to co-sponsor a bill calling critical race theory “a prejudicial ideological tool.”
Proponents of a stronger curriculum on racism in the United States, meanwhile, view the Republican outcry as an attempt to limit dialogue on racism in schools and a distortion of their efforts to promote racial equity in education.
In reality, few school districts nationwide are gunning to teach critical race theory, even as five GOP states have banned it. But many schools, including in Loudoun, are reevaluating curriculums on racism in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd last year, which sparked a vast racial reckoning.
Some lessons may reflect the foundation of critical race theory, a 1970s-era academic framework teaching that racism goes beyond individual prejudice and is baked into institutions, namely the criminal justice system.
Cardona said during the hearing Thursday before the House Committee on Education and Labor that the Department of Education was not ordering school districts to teach critical race theory or any lesson, but that it welcomed exposing students to diverse perspectives.
As Good pressed him on whether the Biden administration may take action against states that have passed laws banning critical race theory, Cardona appeared exasperated, asking Good to let him finish speaking.
“I think this has become more politicized than it is about programming,” Cardona said.