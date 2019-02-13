A Massachusetts prosecutor has offered to investigate Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) if the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in Boston in 2004 files a criminal complaint.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins emailed a letter to lawyers representing Vanessa Tyson on Thursday offering assistance and an opportunity to file a complaint, Rollins’s spokesman Jake Wark confirmed Wednesday. The possible investigation was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Tyson, a college professor in California, earlier this month accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him after they had met at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Fairfax has denied the allegation and said their encounter was consensual.

The statute of limitations for sexual assault in Massachusetts is 15 years, meaning prosecutors would have until the summer to bring criminal charges against Fairfax.

Tyson did not report the incident to law enforcement at the time.

In a statement, Rollins said she encourages survivors to come to her office regardless of whether they want to file charges.

“It’s my job as District Attorney to ensure that every victim has access to the services and supports we offer, and that offer stands regardless of whether they want to take part in a prosecution,” said Rollins, a progressive who took office in January.

Wark declined to share the letter Rollins sent to Tyson’s attorneys. Tyson’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Fairfax faces a second allegation from Meredith Watson, who accused the lieutenant governor of sexual assault when they were undergraduate students at Duke University in 2000.

Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, called for an investigation into both allegations. His spokeswoman said that he would cooperate if the Suffolk County district attorney opened a probe but that he would also fight back.

“The Lt. Governor has stated repeatedly that he has never sexually assaulted anyone ever. He has called publicly for a fair, impartial investigation. He has nothing to hide,” said Lauren Burke, his spokeswoman. “In that event, the Lt. Gov. will explore all options with regard to filing his own criminal complaint in response to the filing of a false criminal complaint against him.”

Fairfax has oscillated between a conciliatory tone that his accusers deserve to be heard and aggressively dismissing their allegations as part of a smear campaign.

Fairfax also resisted efforts in Richmond to commence impeachment proceedings against him, which some lawmakers described as a way to conduct an independent investigation with public hearings. Watson and Tyson both said through their legal teams that they would be willing to publicly testify at impeachment hearings. But lawmakers dropped the effort Monday, citing among other concerns their ability to conduct an investigation.

The allegations against Fairfax come at a politically fraught time in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is fighting for his job after a photo of people in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan costume appeared on his 1984 medical school yearbook page, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) also admitted to wearing blackface as a 19-year-old college student dressing like a rapper.

The revelations concerning Northam and Herring, and the allegations against Fairfax — the state’s top three officeholders — came in the span of one week.

Some Democrats have been leery of targeting a rising African American star in the party while two white statewide officeholders accused of racist behavior appear likely to stay in office.

Late Tuesday, attorneys for Tyson sent a letter to leaders of the Virginia General Assembly expressing their willingness to cooperate with any investigation lawmakers may pursue. It did not mention a possible criminal investigation.

Republican leaders in the state Senate, over which Fairfax presides as his chief responsibility as lieutenant governor. have urged law enforcement officials in Massachusetts and North Carolina to investigate the claims made by Tyson and Watson.

Tyson also made her first public appearance Tuesday night at a symposium about the #MeToo movement at Stanford University, although she did not discuss her allegations.

“Speaking as a professor at a women’s college, sometimes you have to lead by example, no matter how hard it is,” said Tyson, 42.

Tyson said that she met Fairfax on the first day of the 2004 Democratic National Convention and that the pair soon realized they had a mutual friend. On the third day of the event, Tyson said Fairfax suggested she accompany him to his hotel room to pick up some documents.

She said that the encounter began with consensual kissing but that he then forced her to perform oral sex as she cried.

She told no one about the assault until she learned about Fairfax’s campaign for lieutenant governor, in October 2017, and began confiding in close friends.

Fairfax has resisted a cascade of calls for his resignation from state and national Democrats and faces other fallout from the allegations.

A partner at Morrison & Foerster, Fairfax has been placed on leave as the law firm conducts its own investigation. He was asked to step down from the Board of Visitors at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, and he lost most of his staff members when they resigned after the second woman came forward. He has also left his post leading the Democratic Lieutenant Governor’s Association.

Rollins’s disclosure comes after her office repeatedly said prosecutors do not discuss a potential investigation until criminal charges are filed.

“We wouldn’t normally discuss a matter like this publicly, but the decision was made to self-identify and I’d be remiss if I didn’t make my office and its resources available to her — and to other survivors who might be following the case and wrestling with whether to come forward to law enforcement,” Rollins said in her statement.

