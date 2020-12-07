One said she plans to release a video Tuesday announcing her decision — setting off a scramble to hold a special election before the General Assembly convenes on Jan. 13.

By leaving office, Foy, who launched her gubernatorial bid in May, will be free to raise money during the legislative session, which is expected to last between 30 and 46 days.

AD

Her campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Democrats enjoy a 10-seat majority in the House of Delegates, and Carroll Foy twice won her seat by hefty margins. But both parties are likely to make a strenuous push for the seat, given the unpredictable nature of special elections. All 100 seats in the House will be on the ballot in November.

Carroll Foy was the first of three Democrats to launch bids to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who is prohibited by the state constitution from seeking back-to-back terms.

AD

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and state Sen Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) are also running. Former governor Terry McAuliffe, who left office in January 2018, is widely expected to get into the race.

AD

On the Republican side, there are two declared candidates: state Sen. Amanda Chase (Chesterfield) and Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), the former speaker of the House of Delegates.

Chase said Saturday that she will run as an independent after the Republican State Central Committee voted to choose its nominee at a convention instead of in a statewide primary.

Five other Republicans are actively exploring bids: outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman; Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder; former Carlyle Group co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin; state Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (Augusta); and Charles “Bill” Carrico, a retired state trooper and former state senator from Grayson County, in the state’s far southwest.

AD

AD

Foy is one of the most prominent members of the House’s Class of 2017, which includes 15 Democrats who unseated GOP incumbents and nearly flipped the chamber blue. She was pregnant with twins when she ran.

A former public defender and foster mother, she held onto the seat in 2019, when Democrats took control of the House, winning with 60 percent of the vote.

The chief sponsor of a bill to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment, Carroll Foy has been outspoken on issues of gender, criminal justice reform, workers and the environment.

Carroll Foy was raised by her grandmother in Petersburg and was among the first group of women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.