The allegations appear tied to a 2018 petition fraud scandal in which Taylor’s campaign sought to get a third-party spoiler candidate on the ballot, purportedly to siphon votes away from Taylor’s Democratic challenger, now-Rep. Elaine Luria (D).
But a judge ordered the candidate, Shaun Brown, off the ballot after finding many of the signatures gathered by Taylor’s campaign were forged. An investigation by the Virginian-Pilot found that some of the people whose signatures appeared on the petition were dead, while others did not recall signing anything or did not give permission for their name to be used.
The scandal dogged both Taylor’s 2018 campaign and his 2020 rematch against Luria, who repeatedly bashed Taylor over the scandal as he insisted he did not know about the forged signatures.
Three former staffers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor election fraud charge as part of a plea deal, admitting to signing off as witnesses on the election petition that included the forged signatures. Their attorneys have said their clients did not know signatures were forged.
It’s unclear what role prosecutors plan to allege that Catron played or what new evidence, if any, has emerged in the three-year-old case. The Virginian-Pilot’s investigation did not find Catron among the staffers who signed off on petitions containing fraudulent signatures. The special prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catron — who has worked on campaigns for Taylor dating back to Taylor’s days in the Virginia House of Delegates — declined to comment when reached Monday, as he was driving to turn himself in to authorities in Virginia Beach.
His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Taylor’s attorney, Diane Toscano, said Taylor “acted swiftly to oust who he thought were the rogue employees who may have violated the people’s trust” and called on law enforcement to hold them accountable as well.
Taylor clarified that Catron was among those he fired in 2018 but did not elaborate further.