“I don’t have much to say other than this is well overdue,” said Zyahna Bryant, who started a petition while in high school in 2016 to remove the statue. “This should have happened a long time ago.”
After the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the statue in 2017, a group of residents sued, prompting a years-long court battle over its future.
Later that summer, white supremacists descended on the city in defense of Confederate symbols. One man drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
How a rally of white nationalists and supremacists at the University of Virginia turned into a “tragic, tragic weekend.”
The statue had been the subject of anguish and tension in the community, caught up in legal battles — even over whether it could be shrouded in black cloth after Heyer’s death. It had been vandalized, seen rallies from conservative lawmakers, and was cited by President Biden as he kicked off his campaign for the White House.
On Friday, the city of Charlottesville announced it would remove the statue of Lee and of fellow Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. Officials said the statues will be placed in a “secure location” on city property before the council votes on its permanent future.
Early on Saturday morning, a green crane lifted a pair of workers onto the side of the Lee monument, where they tossed red pulls and chains in front of and behind the statue.
They wrapped the ropes around the horse’s legs, preparing to hoist the figure up directly. As they lifted it up into the air just after 8 a.m., a small crowd of resident cheered from the side.
Less than fifteen minutes later, a flatbed truck drove the monument away from the park.
Lena Jones, a 63-year-old health care worker and lifelong Charlottesville resident, said she wanted to be a part of a positive development in the city’s history — even if she was sorry it had taken so long to come down.
“We just don’t need things in Charlottesville to intimidate some people,” she said, “because we all have to live together.”
A few feet away from her, Kevin Cox, 68, said he was excited to see Lee placed on a tractor and taken away.
“It symbolized one thing when it was put up, and it came to symbolize a more intense concentrated version of the same racism.”
As the truck began rolling away from the park, the people around them began celebrating even more loudly.
“Roll out!” one man yelled.
“Don’t forget the base too,” another added.