“Not my President and never will be,” she wrote, referring to Biden. “The American people aren’t fools. We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results. Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser pardoned by the president, recently shared a Twitter post advocating that the president “temporarily suspend the Constitution” and declare martial law.

In an interview Tuesday, Chase said she was holding out hope that Trump somehow would be declared the winner when the electoral college ballots are formally counted during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Barring that extremely unlikely turn of events, she thinks martial law is in order.

“We are hopeful that on January the sixth, that the election fraud issue will be addressed,” she said. “Martial law comes in if none of these options work. General Flynn is the one who first talked about it in his interview right after he was pardoned. . . . He recommended that President Trump implement martial law to go and seize these machines and voting equipment to find the voter fraud. There needs to be a national audit.”

Chase is one of two Republicans so far who are seeking the party’s nomination for governor. Her candidacy poses an awkward challenge for the Republican Party, which hasn’t won a statewide election since 2009. Trump, who lost the state last month by 10 points, has repelled Virginia’s suburban swing voters, but he remains highly popular with the party’s base.

Some Republican leaders fear that Chase will tap into Trumpism to win the party’s nomination but fail in the general election.

The other declared Republican candidate is Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), who served two years as speaker of the House before Democrats assumed the majority last January.

Cox did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has not acknowledged Biden’s win.

The Republican Party of Virginia and the Senate Republican Caucus also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Chase quit the caucus last year.

Outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), increasingly at odds with his party over its refusal to denounce conspiracy theories, criticized Chase on Twitter.

“Do you support facts and liberty? Or supporting martial law based on unhinged conspiracy ramblings . . . ?” wrote Riggleman, one of several Republicans who have been publicly considering entering the governor’s race.