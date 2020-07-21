“The audacity they had to take the law into their own hands and tear this down … and doing it in the middle of the night is just cowardice,” Hollaway said Tuesday. “It undermines the First Amendment, it undermines what this country is about. It highlights that there’s a minority subset of people who are uncomfortable with what’s going on in this country.”



AD

The banner drew mostly support from town residents, but sparked criticism from a few, including Ginni Thomas, who is married to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and lives not far from Clifton in Fairfax County.

AD

Leaders of the overwhelmingly white town ordered the banner created and raised after Black Lives Matter demonstrations shook the nation in early June. Thomas and others accused the town council of endorsing the Black Lives Matter advocacy organization, which they decried — in emails to the council — as Marxist and unAmerican.

The council said June 11 that it did not back the advocacy group’s goals of defunding police, decriminalizing prostitution and other “radical” aims, but wanted to support the broader movement for racial justice and make an anti-racist statement.

AD

Hollaway said no one has claimed responsibility for the theft of the $500 banner and the vandalism of the machinery, which mostly has been used to erect banners advertising community events.

He has filed a police report with the Fairfax County Police Department, which patrols the town. Police said an investigation is underway.

AD

Reports on social media blamed the banner’s removal on the Virginia Department of Transportation, but Hollaway said multiple VDOT officials had told him the department had nothing to do with it.

If the state agency had taken down the banner, he added, it would not have been done in the middle of the night and without public notice.

AD

The cost of repairing the mechanical device that raises banners will take a major bite out of the town’s budget, Hollaway said. Businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so income is less than expected.

The town’s biggest event of the year, the Haunted Trail Halloween attraction, has been canceled, he said, but city employees are working more hours than ever because residents are requiring more services.

“I’ve never seen a year when we’ve been hit as hard for revenue. It means there is thousands less for some of the services we need,” Halloway said.