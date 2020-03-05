Locke’s lecture did not last long. “I can’t do it,” she said moments later, choking up and sitting down.

Virginia’s long reckoning with Confederate symbols took on a highly emotional and personal turn this week, as several black elected officials in the former capital of the confederacy described “Lost Cause” tributes as a source of personal pain and trauma.

Virginia has hundreds of Confederate monuments that current law does not allow localities to tear down or relocate. A majority of Democrats, who in last year’s election won control of the House and Senate for the first time in decades, favor legislation allowing localities to decide their fate.

The House and Senate have both passed bills to that effect, but their work is not done. The two chambers will have to iron out differences in their bills before the legislature’s scheduled adjournment Saturday. The House version simply grants localities the authority to move or modify monuments. The Senate bill, sponsored by Locke, sets up more hurdles — requiring historic research on the monuments subject to possible removal, public hearings and a supermajority vote of the local government body.

The Senate passed its own bill earlier this year without any debate, with all Democrats in favor and all Republicans opposed. So it was surprising that the Senate plunged into a long, emotional discussion when it took up the House bill Monday. In the end, the Senate amended the House bill to match its own version and passed it on a party-line vote.

Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), the legislature’s first female veteran, said she couldn’t pass up her “last chance” to weigh in.

“As a little girl, I remember visiting the Vietnam War memorial with my father, who had many friends whose names were on the wall,” she said. “Although Vietnam was not a popular war and was outwardly opposed by many, the wall exists today as a place of reflection and connection with those who have never returned home.”

A former Navy helicopter pilot twice deployed to the Persian Gulf, Kiggans said she has mixed emotions — including anger and frustration — toward memorials to more recent conflicts that claimed the lives of her own military friends. But she thinks all of the monuments should stay put as symbols of history and sacrifice.

Locke began forcefully, but soon paused, took a deep breath into the microphone, and tried to carry on. “In the 1950s,” she began again. Another pause. She rested the mic on her chest. Her seatmate, Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), patted Locke’s shoulder and urged her to go on. “C’mon,” Lucas said quietly. “C’mon.”

But Locke was done, for the moment.

“I think you all are witnessing the pain that some of these monuments inflicted on Virginia’s black community,” Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) said. “When you don’t talk about trauma, it doesn’t go away. It simmers until it can’t be held back anymore.”

McClellan noted that many of the state’s Confederate monuments went up right after Reconstruction, as “a backlash to the social, economic and political rise of the black community.” Others, she said, rose as the state resisted Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case banning segregation in schools.

“Everybody in my family, in Senator [Lionell] Spruill’s family and Senator Lucas’s family and Senator Locke’s family has a story about the trauma inflicted on them solely because of the color of their skin,” McClellan said, singling out every black senator. “And these monuments, some of these monuments, trigger that trauma for every single one of us.”

Locke, after gathering herself, rejoined the debate, giving a nod to Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), who is president of the Senate and the second African American ever elected to statewide office in Virginia.

“Those monuments and statues were not erected to talk about the reality of history,” she said. “They were erected to say to me, to Jennifer McClellan, to Lionell Spruill and to Louise Lucas, to you, Mr. President, that your lives don’t really matter to me.”

Fairfax, whose great-great-great grandfather was born into slavery but emancipated in 1798, weighed in as well – a rarity since he votes only to break ties.

“My family has lived with the trauma of slavery for generations,” he said. “I hope that you understand that this situation is so much deeper than a simple vote on simple war memorials.”

Someone else spoke up: a white Democrat who has been reluctant to see monuments removed and whose ancestors fought for the Confederacy. Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) said he was proud of his ties to them, just as he was proud of his late grandmother, an “ardent New Deal progressive” recognized by the NAACP for supporting school integration.

“I have a Confederate past. I don’t apologize for it,” Petersen said. “I was convinced when I came down here I was going to vote against this bill. I didn’t care if it cost me my seat. I said, ‘You know what? I would rather lose my seat than sacrifice my family.’ ”

But he said he’d been swayed by Locke and other colleagues to support the Senate bill.

“We’re coming to grips with a history and I have my own opinions on it,” Petersen said. “But the bottom line is, this is part of a journey. And we’re going to take a step on this journey. And were going to hold hands on this journey as brothers and sisters.”