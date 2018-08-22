ALEXANDRIA,VA- A campaign sign for Thomas Oh, at the Republican Party booth at the McCutcheon/Mount Vernon farmers market, August 22, 2018, in Alexandria, Virginia. Last week, Oh directed his campaign volunteers to keep his materials at a distance from the GOP candidate at the top of the ticket, U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Thomas Oh knew he faced an uphill battle in his bid this November to unseat incumbent Rep. Don Beyer (D) in a Northern Virginia district that hasn’t sent a Republican to Congress in 28 years.

But being called a Nazi hasn’t helped.

Last week, Oh publicly distanced himself from Corey A. Stewart, the U.S. Senate candidate at the top of the GOP ticket who has associated with white supremacists, after several voters voiced disgust because Oh’s campaign signs were near Stewart’s signs at public events.

“We were at a farmer’s market in the McLean area and a woman did not let her kids take candy from our stand, saying: `Don’t take candy from a Nazi’ and I was like: What the heck?” said Oh, a 26-year-old son of Korean immigrants.

Oh, who disagrees with Stewart’s hard line on immigration and his desire to preserve Confederate monuments, has asked volunteers to keep his campaign materials at a distance from Stewart’s signs and palm cards, a fact first reported by the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Most of the 10 other Republicans running for Congress in Virginia have also tried to distance themselves from Stewart, who models himself after President Trump in a state where the president is unpopular and during an election cycle when a Democratic wave is predicted.



Thomas Oh, Congressional Republican Candidate for Virginia's 8th District worries that being associated with Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart will hurt his chances against Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). (Joseph Boyd/Joseph Boyd)

[Adviser to Stewart used expletive to describe majority black cities]

Several Republicans candidates have opted against campaigning with Stewart, telling the Post that they prefer to “run our own campaign.”

“I’m the candidate in the 5th congressional district and I’m going to do my own thing,” said Denver Riggleman, a Charlottesville-area Republican businessman who is running against journalist Leslie Cockburn (D) to take over the 5th congressional district seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Tom Garrett (R).

Searching for an analogy to describe the effect that Stewart has had on his race, Oh turned to the aftermath of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s like when people say all Muslims are terrorists — which we know is not true — because Osama Bin Laden was a terrorist,” he said. “I’m not going against Corey by any means at all. I’m just saying our campaigns are different.”

Stewart, the chair of the Prince William County board of supervisors who is challenging Sen. Tim Kaine (D), takes pride in being called a brash, politically incorrect Republican party outsider.

But the label has cost him.

Heavy Republican donors and state party leaders have largely abandoned his campaign, leaving Stewart with roughly $143,000 in available funds compared to Kaine’s $6 million, according to the most recent federal campaign disclosures.

Riggleman said he believes Stewart has good intentions but made “some bad decisions” in his Senate campaign, including links to white supremacists such as Paul Nehlen and Jason Kessler that Stewart has been forced to repeatedly disavow.

Stewart also faced a backlash from local leaders in the city of Danville last month for comparing that community to a dystopian nightmare after a textile mill and some tobacco companies left the area a decade ago.

His campaign was also derided by Kaine supporters earlier this month for splicing a picture of a young Kaine in Honduras, where he worked as a Jesuit missionary during the 1980’s, with right-wing contra soldiers in Nicaragua in an attempt to make it appear that the senator supports left-wing extremists.

[A quick quide to controversial things Corey Stewart has said or done]

As the Nov. 8 elections approach, other Republican candidates don’t seem eager to appear alongside Stewart.

Rep. Robert J. Wittman, whose eastern district includes portions of Prince William and Fauquier counties, recently told conservative radio host John Fredericks that his schedule is too full to include any joint appearances with Stewart while he works to fend off a challenge from Democrat Vangie Williams.

Rep. Scott Taylor, who is facing a serious challenge from Democrat Elaine Luria in his purple Virginia Beach-area district, bristled at the suggestion that Stewart would hurt his campaign, telling the Virginia Pilot last month “I don’t give a s**t about Corey Stewart.”

[Anybody but Stewart? Virginia GOP looks for others to run against Sen. Tim Kaine (D)]

In Northern Virginia, Rep. Barbara Comstock (R), who is battling for reelection against state Sen. Jennifer Wexton (D), has been pointedly silent on whether she supports Stewart’s campaign.

Earlier this week, Comstock name-dropped Kaine in a photo she tweeted of herself and other local Republicans at an India Independence Day celebration held in Fairfax County.

Stewart was not invited to that event, said Puneet Ahluwalia, a Comstock supporter who helped organize the celebration. A spokesman for Comstock did not respond to messages for comment.

Quentin Kidd, director of Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy, said it’s smart for other Republican candidates to steer clear of Stewart at this point, particularly in close contests where they have to appeal to moderates in order to win.

In those situations, where voters may be inclined to split their vote between Kaine and the local Republican, “any congressional candidate who is going to embrace Corey Stewart is essentially telling those voters to stay away,” Kidd said. “So, it makes perfect sense for these Republicans to say: `We’re going to try to run our own campaign, we’re going to try to carve out our own message.”

Stewart said he plans to join some of his fellow Republicans at campaign events, but would not name any.

One congressional candidate, Del. Ben Cline in the solidly Republican 6th congressional district where Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R) is stepping down, has campaigned with Stewart.

A spokesman for Cline said he didn’t want to discuss Stewart, adding that the gubernatorial candidate has lower poll numbers in the district than Cline. “It’s a problematic situation,” the spokesman said. “There’s a real potential for there to be a pretty negative impact for people downballot.”

Stewart said he understands if some candidates need to distance themselves from him in order to win, arguing that he would still benefit if those candidates drive Republican voters to the polls.

“If they want to call me names, or if they want to slap me around, I don’t care,” he said. “I just want them to win because if they get their voters out, those voters more than likely are going to vote for me.”

Ryan McAdams, a Republican evangelical minister taking on incumbent Rep. Donald McEachin (D) in a district southeast of Richmond that independent analysts say is solidly Democratic, has turned to other Republicans for help.

His campaign has arranged for Reps. Wittman, Taylor and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to join McAdams at future events, and they’re waiting to hear whether Vice President Mike Pence can also lend a hand.

About Stewart, McAdams said he’s open to the possibility of joint events. But then he demurred.

“Our schedule, to be very honest, is very filled up,” McAdams said, adding that he has nothing against Stewart. “So, I don’t know even know if there’s a lot of opportunity for us to do anything major.”