On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Bruce Albertson dismissed the charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against the county supervisors, County Executive Douglas Stanley and the economic development authority’s current and former board members over a legal technicality.

AD

Those charges stem from the county prosecutor’s contention that there was a lack of government oversight into the embezzlement scheme allegedly orchestrated by Jennifer McDonald, the authority’s former director.

AD

However, Albertson ruled that misfeasance and nonfeasance are not listed as crimes under Virginia’s state code, according to attorneys for the defendants. Instead, they are civil allegations of misconduct, the judge ruled.

“We went to law school on that one,” said David Crump, an attorney for the economic development authority’s board members.

The result is that the government officials no longer face the possibility of a year in jail or a $2,500 fine, Crump said, adding that he didn’t anticipate an appeal to the judge’s ruling. Bryan Layton, the county’s acting Commonwealth’s Attorney, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

AD

But, the ruling doesn’t mean that Warren County’s government won’t continue to be scrutinized in the wake of felony indictments against McDonald, her husband Samuel North and several other defendants — a scandal that took a tragic turn when local sheriff Daniel T. McEathron, who was also accused of wrongdoing, killed himself in May.

AD

Among other things, McDonald is accused of using authority funds to pay off credit card debts and buy properties through a limited liability company that she created with McEathron. She has said she is innocent of those charges.

Layton’s office and local activists argue that the county’s officials should have stepped in earlier to stop the criminal activity, which allegedly began shortly after a Northern Virginia developer arrived to Front Royal in 2014 with plans to turn a portion of the former Avetex Fibers, Inc. Superfund site into a data center.

AD

The developer, Truc “Curt” Tran, says he was an unwitting partipant in the activities, though both he and McDonald are defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by the authority.

A recall petition seeking to remove all five of supervisors from office is awaiting a late November hearing after it was filed in Circuit Court earlier this month, court records show.

AD

Albertson on Monday denied a motion by Layton’s office seeking to have the supervisors immediately suspended from their duties until the petition, signed by 941 residents, is heard, according to attorneys.

The effort could nonetheless hurt some of the supervisors at the ballot box during next week’s elections.

AD

“Anybody that has been involved in local politics needs to go,” said Kristie Atwood, a local activist who has helped with the recall effort.

Several supervisors did not return messages for comment, while others declined to comment.

Demetrios Pikrilladas, an attorney for Supervisor Thomas H. Sayre (R-Shenandoah), said his client has been unfairly maligned.

“He’s been put through the wringer on this for no good reason,” Pikrillades said.

He added that, while Sayre publicly questioned McDonald about her activity as soon as he suspected something was wrong at the authority, it was difficult for public officials to know what was happening at the time.

“You’re asking people to basically oversee everything and that ‘s just not possible,” Pikrilladas said. “There was some smoke there, but no one really saw the fire.”

AD