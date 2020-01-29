Hours layer, Virginia became the 38th — and potentially final — state to ratify the amendment, which adds protections for women to the U.S. Constitution. Amendment supporters say the General Assembly vote meets the ratification threshold set by Congress when the amendment was first approved decades ago; opponents say the window for ratification has long since expired.

AD

Roem (D-Prince William), 35, a former journalist and thrash metal musician, made history in 2017 when she became the first openly transgender state lawmaker elected in the country.

AD

In an interview Wednesday inside her office near the Capitol, she said she “always wanted to get ink done at some point. But to get this done the day before we cast the final vote, that’s a very special moment that will outlive my time in public office.”

The tattoo, which was first reported by WAMU, declares: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” To Roem, it signifies the cultural shift occurring in Virginia after Democrats won majorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate last fall.

AD

Besides the ERA, the General Assembly has also advanced legislation that includes gender-identity and sexual orientation in a hate-crimes law and repeals a defunct ban on same-sex marriage.

Two of Roem’s bills — barring insurance companies from denying health coverage based on gender identity or sexual orientation and allowing localities to prohibit various types of discrimination against LGTBQ individuals — are also making their way through committee hearings.

AD

With several abortion-rights bills also gaining traction, Roem said, the tattoo is an affirmation of the Democrats’ goal to expand rights to people in the state who’ve long been without them.

AD

“This is about my fundamental belief in equality for all,” she said. “And, that is really genuinely and quite literally part of me.”

But, she added, it’s not all she cares about.

Turning to a poster behind her that advertised a state transportation study seeking to improve the congested Route 28 highway in her district, Roem said that problem — which was her trademark issue on the campaign trail — is still central to her mission.