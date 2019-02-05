Organizers have postponed a planned “conversation” at Salisbury University with the governors of Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, citing the controversy over whether Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should resign.

Northam (D) is resisting calls to leave office after the revelation last week of a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page. The photo — which Northam now says is not his — shows two people who appear to be at a costume party, one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robes.

Northam has denounced the photo as hateful and apologized for its presence on his yearbook page but says he wants to stay in office and clear his name. Most members of the Democratic establishment, including Delaware Gov. John Carney, have called on him to resign.

Michael Gunn, president of the Greater Salisbury Committee, said he began making calls Monday to the offices of Northam, Carney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), “and this is where we are today.”

“Under the circumstances, postponing seemed like the right thing to do,” Gunn said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has called for Northam to step down as well.

The event, titled “A Conversation with the Governors of Delmarva,” had been scheduled for Feb. 11.

In a statement, Carney said he is “hopeful” Northam will resign. “If Governor Northam continues in office, we risk condoning something we should be teaching our children is wrong,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the College of William & Mary announced that Northam would not attend Friday’s inauguration of new president Katherine Rowe, saying in a statement that “the Governor’s presence would fundamentally disrupt the sense of campus unity we aspire to and hope for with this event.”

