One of the Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) has a personal connection to the shooting in Galveston County south of Houston.

Members of Lindsey Davis Stover’s family were attending Santa Fe High School on Friday during the shooting that killed at least eight people. None of her relatives were injured.

Stover, a Houston native, is taking a short break from campaigning, according to a statement posted on her Twitter account.

“Lindsey’s family members were attending Santa Fe High School today during yet another tragic shooting,” according to the tweet. “She has confirmed they are safe but everyone is rattled. We are briefly suspending campaign activity and will offer a full statement shortly.”

Gun control is one the most prominent issues in the six-way Democratic primary; all the candidates favor background checks for every gun purchase and other measures to limit access to firearms.

Stover grew up in Houston and earned a bachelor’s degree and one of her two master’s degrees at Baylor University. She was chief of staff to former congressman Chet Edwards, a conservative 10-term Democrat from Texas.

After Edwards lost his seat in the Republican wave of 2010, Stover worked as senior adviser for strategic communications to then-Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric K. Shinseki.

In 2013, she and Edwards founded a communications firm that specializes in veterans and defense issues.