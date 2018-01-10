Members of the media surround Democrat Delegate Shelly A. Simonds, after she lost a drawing to Delegate David E. Yancey, R-Newport News, at the State Board of Elections in Richmond, Va., Thursday. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) (Bob Brown/AP)

RICHMOND - Democrat Shelly Simonds, who lost a deadlocked Virginia House of Delegates contest last week in a random drawing, conceded defeat Wednesday, culminating a tumultuous election that cemented Republicans’ narrow control of the chamber.

Simonds tweeted her concession less than an hour before the House reconvened at the state capital for a 60-day session and cleared a path for her Republican opponent, incumbent Del. David Yancey (Newport News), to be seated without protests from Democrats.

Simonds, in a telephone interview from Florida, said she chose not to seek a second recount — one to which she was entitled -- because she did not expect to prevail in a dispute that has drawn national attention.

“I’m my usual angry, pissed-off self about the situation,” Simonds said. “But we assessed all the options and they all landed us in court and I don’t think we would win.”

Simonds said she telephoned Yancey to concede Wednesday morning and asked him to support Medicaid expansion. “He said, ‘We can talk about it later,’” she recalled.

Simonds, 50, in the interview, repeated her vow to challenge Yancey in 2019, a campaign that would be her third attempt to defeat him. She said she hoped to send out her first fundraising email Wednesday.

“Next time, I’m not going to lose,” she said.

Yancey, when asked about his victory a short time later as he stepped out of the House chamber, said he had no immediate comment and walked away from reporters.

With Yancey taking his seat, Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the House.

After the chamber assembled at noon, newly elected House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) called for an end to the partisan discord that defined the period since an election in which Republicans lost 15 seats.

“We are not two parties, we are one House,” Cox told lawmakers. “We cannot allow the partisanship that has infected so much of our country distract us any longer.”

The Yancey-Simonds contest was one of two contested Republican victories that allowed the GOP to retain control of the House. The GOP has led the House for 18 years, dominating by a 63-to-34 majority before the elections.

A handful of voters sued over the other disputed election, in which 147 voters in the Fredericksburg area received ballots with the wrong candidates listed. The campaign’s winner, Republican Bob Thomas, defeated his opponent by 73 votes. A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the voters’ request to invalidate the race, allowing Thomas to be sworn in.

Democrats needed to reverse both the Yancey and Thomas victories to seize control of the chamber, but they could have forced Republicans into a power-sharing arrangement by picking up just one of those seats.

On Election Day, Yancey appeared to win the race by 10 votes, but a recount put Simonds ahead by a one vote. The next day, a three-judge recount court decided that a single ballot discarded during the recount should be tallied for Yancey, bringing the race to an 11,608 vote tie.

A state election officials broke the tie last Thursday by picking names out of a stoneware bowl created by a Virginia artist.

Since then, Virginia’s political class waited for Simonds to decide whether to seek a second recount, a question she resolved at 11:15 am Wednesday when she tweeted: “It is with great disappointment that I am conceding the election to David Yancey.”

Simonds wrote the tweet at the airport in Orlando, Florida, where she was about to fly home with her two daughters after accompanying her husband, Paul, a NASA engineer, to a work conference.

“My daughters were looking over my shoulder,” she said. “We were very sad.”

Simonds said she plans to immediately immerse herself in the details of her next campaign, promising to focus on education reform. “I have a lot of work to do,” she said.

Simonds said her weekend in Orlando was a chance for some needed relaxation, one that included a trip to Universal Studios where she experienced a more entertaining kind of drama than what she has been coping with in recent weeks.

“I traded in a political roller coaster for a real roller coaster,” she said. “It felt great.”